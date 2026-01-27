Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. San Jose State

The Boise State men’s basketball team is favored to even its record in Mountain West play.

The Broncos (12-8, 4-5), who enter Tuesday’s road matchup against San Jose State (6-14, 1-8) on a three-game winning streak, are a 10.5-point favorite over the Spartans. Boise State is -650 on the moneyline while San Jose State is a hefty +460 underdog.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Mountain time at Provident Credit Union Event Center.

Boise State has prevailed in 15 of the last 16 meetings against the Spartans. The lone blemish during the streak—a 74-68 overtime loss—came in February 2023 on the road.

While the MWC features some of the loudest venues in college basketball, Provident Credit Union Event Center is not known for its lively crowds.

“Every place you go has its unique challenges,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “Some places have altitude, some places have crazy crowds, some places have the loudest environment and some places just have a different kind of heartbeat to it that you’ve got to create your own energy. After playing at some of these other places, it just can feel totally different, and some teams … it throws them off. It creates a whole different mental challenge that you have to be prepared for.”

The Broncos have covered the point spread in all three games during their winning streak. The over has hit in the last five Boise State games.

San Jose State is coming off a 66-62 road loss to Wyoming (12-8, 3-6) over the weekend. The Spartans are 1-9 in their last 10 games entering Tuesday.

Junior guard Colby Garland is averaging 18.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals for San Jose State. Garland transferred to the Spartans last offseason after previous stops at Drake and Longwood.

Boise State is led by Drew Fielder, a junior center who averages 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

Boise State vs. San Jose State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -10.5

Moneyline: Boise State -650, San Jose State +460

Over/under: 139.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 11-7, San Jose State 9-10

Game time: 8 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Jan. 27

Location: Provident Credit Union Event Center | San Jose, California

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.