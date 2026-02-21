Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. San Jose State

The Boise State men’s basketball team will attempt to snap a two-game Mountain West skid on Saturday against San Jose State.

Tipoff between the Broncos (15-11, 7-8) and Spartans (7-19, 2-13) is scheduled for 2 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Boise State is favored by 16.5 points in Saturday’s matchup. The Broncos are -2500 on the moneyline while San Jose State is +1100.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

The teams last met in late January with Boise State securing a runaway 89-58 road victory. The Broncos held a slim 36-33 halftime advantage but blew the game open in the final 20 minutes.

San Jose State is coming off its best performance of the season, an 87-71 home victory over Nevada. The Spartans had lost 14 of their previous 15 games.

“San Jose just played the best game of the year for them,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “They just beat Nevada by (16). They played us great the first half down there. The game was just a little too long for them with not as much depth—especially inside—and we did a great job with that.

“They’re playing good right now. Their record has never added up to when I watch them. When I scouted them and watch them on film, you’re like ‘They look pretty darn good and pretty explosive.’ Now they just beat Nevada by (16), they’ve got a lot of confidence. We’re going to have to defend.”

Junior guard Coby Garland torched Nevada for 29 points, six assists and three steals. Garland is averaging 19.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds this season and has topped the 20-point mark in five straight games.

Drew Fielder, a junior center, leads a balanced Boise State offensive attack at 14 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists. Senior point guard Dylan Andrews isn’t far behind at 12.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 rebounds.

Boise State vs. San Jose State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -16.5

Moneyline: Boise State -2500, San Jose State +1100

Over/under: 145.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 13-11, San Jose State 13-12

Game time: 2 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Feb. 21

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.