Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. UNLV

Despite a three-game losing streak in Mountain West play, the Boise State men’s basketball team is a road favorite for Tuesday’s matchup with UNLV.

The Broncos (9-7, 1-4) are favored by 3.5 points over the Rebels (7-8, 2-2). Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Mountain time at Thomas & Mack Center.

Boise State is -184 on the moneyline while UNLV is +152. The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

A once-promising season quickly turned ugly for the Broncos, who suffered blowout home losses last week to Grand Canyon (75-58) and Utah State (93-68). The 25-point margin of defeat against the Aggies was the worst home loss in Boise State head coach Leon Rice’s 16 years at the helm.

“The last two games, that’s two of the worst losses I’ve ever had in here,” Rice said. “Out-teamed, out-toughed. … The bottom line is, and what we have to do going forward is, we’ve got to get back to basics and get back to the toughness stuff and the caring stuff. I mean, that’s who we were three weeks ago. It’s crazy, it’s a crazy deal.”

The Broncos could be without starting forward Javan Buchanan against the Rebels. Buchanan, a senior, didn’t play in the second half of the Utah State game due to an apparent back injury.

Buchanan has been one of Boise State’s most consistent players this season, averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

The Rebels are also looking to bounce back after suffering a pair of road losses last week to Wyoming (98-66) and Colorado State (70-62).

Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn, a junior guard, leads UNLV at 16.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. Forwards Kimani Hamilton (12.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals) and Tyrin Jones (10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.1 blocks) are also having strong seasons for the Rebels.

Here are the point spreads for the other three MWC matchups on Tuesday: Colorado State (-4.5) at Fresno State, Grand Canyon at New Mexico (-7.5) and Air Force at San Jose State (-7.5).

Boise State vs. UNLV betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -3.5

Moneyline: Boise State -184, UNLV +152

Over/under: 148.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 8-6, UNLV 6-8

Game time: 9 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Jan. 13

Location: Thomas & Mack Center | Paradise, Nevada

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.