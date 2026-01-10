Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Utah State

For the first time all season, the Boise State men’s basketball team is not favored in a game at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos (9-6, 1-3) are a 2.5-point underdog to visiting Utah State (13-1, 4-0) for Saturday’s Mountain West showdown. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time.

Utah State is -137 on the moneyline while Boise State is +114. The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

The Aggies have won six in a row entering ExtraMile Arena while the Broncos are coming off back-to-back losses, including a non-competitive 75-58 home defeat to Grand Canyon (9-5, 2-1) on Wednesday.

Boise State head coach Leon Rice said the team has responded well in practice to the disappointing loss.

“These guys get it,” Rice said. “They don’t come and make excuses; they own it, they stand up to it. That’s the beauty. These guys say the right things, they do the right things. And they’re not perfect. I’ve got to teach them this and that. And they teach me things, too. They help me through it.”

Utah State is rolling in head coach Jerrod Calhoun’s second season on the job.

The Aggies made last year’s NCAA Tournament and have the top two MWC Player of the Year candidates in junior guard Mason Falslev (15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.6 steals) and senior guard MJ Collins Jr. (20.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.3 steals).

“He won to get this job, he’s a proven winner. He’s just done a great job,” Rice said of Calhoun, who was previously at Youngstown State and Division II Fairmont State. “So it starts with that, their system, their team and their culture, all those things that were brought (with Calhoun).

“And then they’ve got tough players, they’ve got great players that are playing well together. I mean, they’re clicking, no doubt about it.”

Boise State has four players averaging in double figures in points, led by junior center Drew Fielder’s 13.4.

Boise State vs. Utah State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Utah State -2.5

Moneyline: Utah State -137, Boise State +114

Over/under: 146.5 points

Records against the spread: Utah State 7-6, Boise State 8-5

Game time: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Saturday, Jan. 10

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

