Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Wyoming

Sitting five games behind Mountain West-leading San Diego State and three games out of a top-four seed for the conference tournament, Boise State can’t afford any more slip-ups heading into a softer portion of its schedule.

The Broncos (10-8, 2-5), who snapped a four-game skid last Friday with a home victory over Colorado State, have a critical road game at Wyoming (11-7, 2-5) on Tuesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Mountain time at Arena-Auditorium.

The Cowboys are a small 1.5-point favorite in Tuesday’s showdown. Wyoming is -115 on the moneyline while Boise State is -104.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

After starting January with four consecutive losses, Boise State regrouped on Friday to secure a 79-73 win over Colorado State.

“I’ve been so proud of the way they just are bouncing back,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said after the game. “They have just been showing up and been working, and it’s brought us more together. But you’ve got to get rewarded for it.

“We play a zero-sum game and it doesn’t feel like progress if you’re not getting the job done. For them to get the job done, in that circumstance, was great.”

Senior guard Dylan Andrews, a transfer from UCLA, had one of his best performances of the season against Colorado State, scoring 21 points while going 4 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Andrews has averaged 17 points over the last three games on 14 of 32 shooting (44 percent) following a brutal seven-game stretch where he shot 10 of 67 (15 percent) and averaged 7.9 points.

Andrews is Boise State’s fourth-leading scorer at 11.2 points per game, coming in behind center Drew Fielder (13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds) and forwards Andrew Meadow (12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds) and Javan Buchanan (11.8 points, 4.6 rebounds).

The Cowboys are led by a pair of guards in Leland Walker (14.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists) and Nasir Meyer (13.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists).

Here are the point spreads for the other three MWC games on Tuesday: Air Force at Colorado State (-20.5), San Jose State at Nevada (-17.5) and UNLV at Utah State (-16.5).

Boise State vs. Wyoming betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Wyoming -1.5

Moneyline: Wyoming -115, Boise State -104

Over/under: 143.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 9-7, Wyoming 7-10

Game time: 6:30 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Jan. 20

Location: Arena-Auditorium | Laramie, Wyoming

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.