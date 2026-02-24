Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Wyoming

The Boise State men’s basketball team evened its Mountain West record last weekend with a dominant 84-69 home victory over San Jose State.

The Broncos (16-11, 8-8) held the Spartans (7-20, 2-14) to 4 of 23 shooting from beyond the arc.

“I thought we had some great moments, and our three-point defense seemed a lot better,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “That’s something we’ve been really emphasizing and working on, and it’s something we still have to continue to grow at. But it’s February and you get a conference win by (15) at home, that’s great. And that’s where you have to celebrate because you’re seeing the ups and downs of college basketball.

“It’s hard to win in February, that’s what we always say. To get the job done like that … I’m pleased with that.”

The Broncos will go for their second straight MWC victory on Tuesday against Wyoming. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Mountain time at ExtraMile Arena.

Back in January, Boise State blasted the Cowboys in Laramie, 81-65.

The Broncos are favored by 8.5 points in Tuesday’s rematch. Boise State is -430 on the moneyline while Wyoming is +330.

The over/under is set at 146.5 points.

The Cowboys are coming off a stunning 70-65 road victory over Grand Canyon (17-10, 10-6). The Lopes dominated both matchups against Boise State.

“It’s momentum, what a great win,” Rice said. “For them to go get that done—not only the atmosphere, but Grand Canyon is a really, really good team—what a great win for Wyoming that was.

“They looked great in that game, the way they guarded and rebounded. They made crucial shots in tough circumstances. … You’re seeing that throughout the league where ‘This team shouldn’t be playing this good because they’ve lost those games.’ That’s what you’re seeing over and over again.”





Guards Leland Walker (14.5 points, three rebounds, 3.6 assists) and Nasir Meyer (13.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists) are Wyoming’s top offensive threats.

The Broncos are led by junior center Drew Fielder, who averages 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds.

Boise State vs. Wyoming betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -8.5

Moneyline: Boise State -430, Wyoming +330

Over/under: 146.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 13-12, Wyoming 12-14

Game time: 7 p.m. Mountain time | Tuesday, Feb. 24

Location: ExtraMile Arena | Boise, Idaho

TV channel: Mountain West Network

