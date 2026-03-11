Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. San Jose State in Mountain West Tournament

The Boise State men’s basketball team received a solid draw in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Broncos (20-11, 12-8) will go for their third victory over No. 11 San Jose State (8-23, 3-17) in six weeks on Wednesday at Thomas & Mack Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Mountain time.

Boise State, which won both regular-season meetings by double figures, is favored by 14.5 points in Wednesday’s matchup. The Broncos are -1800 on the moneyline while the Spartans are +920.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

No. 3 New Mexico (22-9, 13-7) will face the winner in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Boise State also swept the Lobos, including a 91-90 victory in Albuquerque in early February.

Regular-season champion Utah State (25-6, 15-5) is the MWC Tournament favorite at +190. The Aggies held off visiting New Mexico, 94-90, last weekend to clinch the outright MWC title.

No. 2 seed San Diego State (20-10, 14-6) is next in the odds at +360. The Aztecs are 2-4 over their last six games entering the MWC Tournament.

The Lobos and No. 4 seed Grand Canyon (20-11, 13-7) are both +550 to win the tournament title. Boise State has the fifth-best odds at +650, followed by No. 5 seed Nevada (+1800), No. 7 Colorado State (+2200), No. 8 UNLV (+4000), No. 9 Wyoming (+8000), No. 10 Fresno State (+17500), No. 11 San Jose State (+25000) and No. 12 Air Force (+25000).

The MWC Tournament will kick off at 1 p.m. on Wednesday with a matchup between Wyoming and UNLV. The Rebels are favored by 3.5 points in their home arena.

Nevada is a 20.5-point favorite over San Jose State in the opening round. The teams faced off last weekend with the Wolf Pack earning a 74-59 victory in Reno.

Colorado State, which had its eight-game winning streak snapped by Boise State over the weekend, is favored by 7.5 points over Fresno State.

The Broncos have won five straight games entering the MWC Tournament.

Boise State vs. San Jose State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Boise State -14.5

Moneyline: Boise State -1800, San Jose State +920

Over/under: 145.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 17-12, San Jose State 14-16

Game time: 9:30 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, March 11

Location: Thomas & Mack Center | Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: Mountain West Network

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.