Point spread, betting odds for Boise State men’s basketball vs. Utah State

The Boise State men’s basketball team has pulled off some big victories this season, including a road upset of New Mexico on Feb. 7.

But the Broncos have also experienced multiple devastating losses along the way, highlighted by a 1-3 record in overtime games. Boise State suffered its latest OT defeat at home to UNLV last Friday, 86-83.

“It’s been that kind of year,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. “When you think about it, I don’t know if there’s ever been more of an up-and-down situation. But it’s a credit to these guys because they keep fighting.

“An overtime loss does not equal a broken team; broken teams don’t go to overtime against good teams. You just have to keep getting better at finishing those games. Because when you look at it, you’ve got a handful of one-possession games where if they go your way, who knows where you are.”

Sitting all alone in seventh place in the Mountain West standings, the Broncos (15-10, 7-7) hit the road to take on MWC-leading Utah State (22-3, 12-2) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

The Aggies, who routed the Broncos in January at ExtraMile Arena, are favored by 9.5 points in Wednesday’s matchup. Utah State is -610 on the moneyline while Boise State is +440.

The over/under is set at 152.5 points.

Back in mid-January, the Aggies led from wire-to-wire in a dominant 93-68 road win—the most lopsided home loss in Rice’s 16 years at the helm.

Utah State has won seven straight games entering Wednesday.

“They are playing at a high level,” Rice. “They’re clicking, they’re doing some great stuff.”

The Aggies are coming off a 99-75 home non-conference victory over Memphis. Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway praised the environment after the game, calling Smith Spectrum the “loudest gym I’ve probably been in.”

“Penny has been in basketball his entire lifetime. For him to say that, I get it,” Rice said. “People don’t get it until they’ve been there and seen it and felt it. It is amazing.”

Boise State vs. Utah State betting odds, TV channel

Spread: Utah State -9.5

Moneyline: Utah State -610, Boise State +440

Over/under: 152.5 points

Records against the spread: Boise State 13-10, Utah State 11-13

Game time: 8:30 p.m. Mountain time | Wednesday, Feb. 18

Location: Smith Spectrum | Logan, Utah

TV channel: FS1

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.