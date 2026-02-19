Red-hot Utah State in control of Mountain West power rankings

The Utah State men’s basketball team routed Mountain West rival Boise State on Wednesday night, 75-56, for its eighth consecutive victory.

The Aggies (23-3, 13-2), who have back-to-back upcoming road games against Nevada (17-9, 9-6) and San Diego State (18-7, 12-3), hold a one-game lead in the MWC standings over the Aztecs.

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 75-56 home win over Boise State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 23-3, 13-2

Analysis: After three straight double-digit home wins, Utah State will be away from Smith Spectrum for the next week.

Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8 p.m. (FS1)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 73-63 home loss to Grand Canyon (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 18-7, 12-3

Analysis: San Diego State’s NCAA Tournament at-large resume took a significant hit with Tuesday’s loss to Grand Canyon.

Up next: Saturday at Colorado State, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. New Mexico

Last result: 98-61 home win over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 20-6, 11-4

Analysis: The Lobos are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble with five regular-season games remaining.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

4. Grand Canyon

Last result: 73-63 road win over San Diego State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 17-9, 10-5

Analysis: The Lopes completed a home-and-home sweep of San Diego State with an impressive performance at Viejas Arena.

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

5. Nevada

Last result: 87-71 road loss to San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 17-9, 9-6

Analysis: Nevada is trending in the wrong direction with a 1-3 record over its last four games.

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 8 p.m. (FS1)

6. Colorado State

Last result: 91-86 road win over UNLV (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 16-10, 7-8

Analysis: Surging Colorado State took down UNLV on the road for its fourth straight victory.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Diego State, 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

7. UNLV

Last result: 91-86 home loss to Colorado State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 13-13, 8-7

Analysis: The Rebels continued their trend of inconsistent play by following a three-game winning streak with a home loss to Colorado State.

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

8. Boise State

Last result: 75-56 road loss to Utah State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 15-11, 7-8

Analysis: The Broncos have major issues on the defensive end as the schedule softens up.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. Wyoming

Last result: 92-82 home victory over Fresno State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 14-12, 5-10

Analysis: The Cowboys bounced back from a three-game skid with a home victory over Fresno State.

Up next: Saturday at Grand Canyon, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

10. Fresno State

Last result: 92-82 road loss to Wyoming (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 12-14, 6-9

Analysis: The Bulldogs remain a tough out in MWC play.

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 87-71 home win over Nevada (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 7-19, 2-13

Analysis: The Spartans played their best game of the season on Tuesday against Nevada.

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 98-61 road loss to New Mexico (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-23, 0-15

Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at 19 games.

Up next: Saturday vs. UNLV, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)