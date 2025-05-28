Son of Boise State Hall of Famer, assistant coach signs with Broncos
Rayzhon Bergersen, the son of Boise State Hall of Fame member and current Broncos assistant men’s basketball coach Roberto Bergersen, is transferring to Boise State.
The news was announced on Tuesday.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Bergersen spent the last three years at Division II Northwest Nazarene University in nearby Nampa, Idaho. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Bergersen began his high school career at Boise’s Borah High School before transferring to Ferris High School in Spokane, Washington. He helped Ferris capture a pair of state championships.
After redshirting during the 2022-23 season, Bergersen averaged 1.7 points and two assists as a freshman in a reserve role. He put up four points, two assists and two steals last season.
Roberto Bergersen joined head coach Leon Rice’s staff in 2022. The elder Bergersen starred for the Broncos from 1996-99 and was selected in the second round (52nd overall) by the Atlanta Hawks in the 1999 NBA Draft.
Rayzhon Bergersen is Boise State’s third transfer portal addition since the end of last season, joining point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown).
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Andrews was a three-year contributor for the Bruins. He made 29 starts as a junior last season and averaged 6.9 points and 3.4 assists. As a sophomore, Andrews started all 32 games and put up 12.9 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds.
Andrews was rated the nation’s No. 42 overall prospect by 247Sports coming out of Arizona’s Compass Prep. The four-star recruit signed with UCLA over offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oregon, USC and numerous others.
247Sports has Andrews rated as a four-star transfer prospect and the No. 202 overall player in the portal.
The 6-foot-11 Fielder started all 31 games for Georgetown last season, averaging 7.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and one assist. The Hoyas finished 18-16 overall and fell to Nebraska in the quarterfinals of the College Basketball Crown.
The Huskers went on to defeat Boise State and UCF to claim the Crown title.
Fielder began his prep career at Meridian, Idaho’s Rocky Mountain High School before transferring to California’s SoCal Academy. Rated the nation’s No. 132 overall prospect by 247Sports, Fielder signed with Georgetown over offers from Arizona State, Creighton, Maryland, Miami, Syracuse and numerous others.
Fielder is rated the No. 165 overall player in the transfer portal by 247Sports.
Last month, college basketball analytics expert Evan Miyakawa ranked Boise State’s incoming transfer class as the fourth-best at the mid-major level behind UNLV, San Francisco and UC Santa Barbara.