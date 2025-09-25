Son of former NBA coach added to Boise State men’s basketball staff
Boise State men’s basketball head coach Leon Rice finalized his coaching staff for the 2025-26 season with the addition of Coby Karl.
Karl, the son of former NBA coach George Karl, played for the Broncos from 2003-07 and spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The hiring of Karl was announced by Boise State on Thursday.
“Given Coby’s extensive coaching pedigree and lineage, we are incredibly excited to welcome him back home to Boise State,” Rice said in a statement. “Coby brings immense experience that will be invaluable and beneficial to our coaching staff and program in its entirety. The knowledge and teaching he’s gained from George Karl and Phil Jackson — who are legendary, Hall of Fame coaches — has served him well, and we are fortunate to add that wealth of knowledge to our team.”
Karl’s official title is assistant to the head coach. He joins a staff that includes associate head coach Mike Burns, assistants Roberto Bergersen, Tim Duryea and Lexus Williams, director of video operations and program logistics Max Teems and director of player personnel AJ Few.
“I’m so grateful for the chance to come back home to Boise State,” Karl said in a statement. “This university, this city and the Treasure Valley mean the world to me, and it’s filled with memories and relationships that's shaped who I am. I’m thankful to coach Rice for welcoming me into the culture he’s built, which is something I deeply respect, and I’m excited to be part of it alongside such a talented staff and group of student-athletes. It feels great to be home.”
Back in August, assistant David Moats stepped down after spending nearly a decade with the Broncos. Moats was introduced as an assistant coach at Virginia Tech on Thursday.
“We’re excited to welcome David Moats to our coaching staff here at Virginia Tech,” Hokies head coach Mike Young said in a statement. “David is a rising star in the profession whose knowledge of the game, attention to detail, and commitment to player development make him a perfect fit for our program.
“David has worked for nine years at Boise State for Leon Rice, a coach that I admire a great deal. He has earned respect at every stop in his career, and we’re confident he’ll make an immediate impact as we continue to pursue excellence on and off the court.”
Karl appeared in 127 games with the Broncos and averaged 13.4 points, four rebounds and 3.2 assists. He ranks sixth on Boise State’s all-time scoring list at 1,698 points.
Karl played professionally from 2007-15 before embarking on his coaching career.