Strength of schedule boosting Boise State’s KenPom ranking

The Boise State men’s basketball team is already two games behind three teams in the Mountain West standings, but the Broncos remain an NCAA Tournament candidate due to their strong schedule.

Boise State (9-5, 1-2) has played the No. 10 strength of schedule nationally in the KenPom rankings entering Wednesday’s home matchup with Grand Canyon (8-5, 1-1). The Broncos have a non-conference strength of schedule rating of No. 31, coming in just above San Diego State’s No. 34 for the hardest in the MWC.

Utah State (12-1, 3-0), which has played the nation’s No. 121 overall schedule, is the MWC’s top-ranked team in KenPom at No. 30. The Aggies travel to Air Force (3-11, 0-3) on Tuesday before a road matchup with Boise State on Saturday.

The Broncos are next in KenPom among MWC teams at No. 49, followed by No. 50 San Diego State (9-4, 3-0), No. 59 New Mexico (11-3, 2-1), No. 72 Nevada (11-3, 3-0) and No. 80 Colorado State (10-4, 1-2).

Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:

Utah State

Overall rating: 30

Overall record: 12-1

Net rating: +20.40

Offensive rating: 39

Defensive rating: 24

Strength of schedule: 121

Boise State

Overall rating: 49

Overall record: 9-5

Net rating: +15.49

Offensive rating: 101

Defensive rating: 22

Strength of schedule: 10

San Diego State

Overall rating: 50

Overall record: 9-4

Net rating: +15.44

Offensive rating: 67

Defensive rating: 49

Strength of schedule: 50

New Mexico

Overall rating: 59

Overall record: 11-3

Net rating: +13.27

Offensive rating: 105

Defensive rating: 36

Strength of schedule: 107

Nevada

Overall rating: 72

Overall record: 11-3

Net rating: +11.73

Offensive rating: 72

Defensive rating: 87

Strength of schedule: 64

Colorado State

Overall rating: 80

Overall record: 10-4

Net rating: +11.02

Offensive rating: 26

Defensive rating: 212

Strength of schedule: 123

Grand Canyon

Overall rating: 101

Overall record: 8-5

Net rating: +6.77

Offensive rating: 179

Defensive rating: 53

Strength of schedule: 289

Wyoming

Overall rating: 103

Overall record: 10-4

Net rating: +6.71

Offensive rating: 113

Defensive rating: 99

Strength of schedule: 313

UNLV

Overall rating: 136

Overall record: 7-6

Net rating: +2.86

Offensive rating: 135

Defensive rating: 137

Strength of schedule: 234

Fresno State

Overall rating: 164

Overall record: 6-8

Net rating: -0.27

Offensive rating: 221

Defensive rating: 113

Strength of schedule: 166

San Jose State

Overall rating: 194

Overall record: 5-9

Net rating: -3.08

Offensive rating: 137

Defensive rating: 272

Strength of schedule: 43

Air Force

Overall rating: 334

Overall record: 3-11

Net rating: -15.98

Offensive rating: 355

Defensive rating: 233

Strength of schedule: 264