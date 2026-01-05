Strength of schedule boosting Boise State’s KenPom ranking
The Boise State men’s basketball team is already two games behind three teams in the Mountain West standings, but the Broncos remain an NCAA Tournament candidate due to their strong schedule.
Boise State (9-5, 1-2) has played the No. 10 strength of schedule nationally in the KenPom rankings entering Wednesday’s home matchup with Grand Canyon (8-5, 1-1). The Broncos have a non-conference strength of schedule rating of No. 31, coming in just above San Diego State’s No. 34 for the hardest in the MWC.
Utah State (12-1, 3-0), which has played the nation’s No. 121 overall schedule, is the MWC’s top-ranked team in KenPom at No. 30. The Aggies travel to Air Force (3-11, 0-3) on Tuesday before a road matchup with Boise State on Saturday.
The Broncos are next in KenPom among MWC teams at No. 49, followed by No. 50 San Diego State (9-4, 3-0), No. 59 New Mexico (11-3, 2-1), No. 72 Nevada (11-3, 3-0) and No. 80 Colorado State (10-4, 1-2).
Here is a look at each Mountain West team’s KenPom resume:
Utah State
Overall rating: 30
Overall record: 12-1
Net rating: +20.40
Offensive rating: 39
Defensive rating: 24
Strength of schedule: 121
Boise State
Overall rating: 49
Overall record: 9-5
Net rating: +15.49
Offensive rating: 101
Defensive rating: 22
Strength of schedule: 10
San Diego State
Overall rating: 50
Overall record: 9-4
Net rating: +15.44
Offensive rating: 67
Defensive rating: 49
Strength of schedule: 50
New Mexico
Overall rating: 59
Overall record: 11-3
Net rating: +13.27
Offensive rating: 105
Defensive rating: 36
Strength of schedule: 107
Nevada
Overall rating: 72
Overall record: 11-3
Net rating: +11.73
Offensive rating: 72
Defensive rating: 87
Strength of schedule: 64
Colorado State
Overall rating: 80
Overall record: 10-4
Net rating: +11.02
Offensive rating: 26
Defensive rating: 212
Strength of schedule: 123
Grand Canyon
Overall rating: 101
Overall record: 8-5
Net rating: +6.77
Offensive rating: 179
Defensive rating: 53
Strength of schedule: 289
Wyoming
Overall rating: 103
Overall record: 10-4
Net rating: +6.71
Offensive rating: 113
Defensive rating: 99
Strength of schedule: 313
UNLV
Overall rating: 136
Overall record: 7-6
Net rating: +2.86
Offensive rating: 135
Defensive rating: 137
Strength of schedule: 234
Fresno State
Overall rating: 164
Overall record: 6-8
Net rating: -0.27
Offensive rating: 221
Defensive rating: 113
Strength of schedule: 166
San Jose State
Overall rating: 194
Overall record: 5-9
Net rating: -3.08
Offensive rating: 137
Defensive rating: 272
Strength of schedule: 43
Air Force
Overall rating: 334
Overall record: 3-11
Net rating: -15.98
Offensive rating: 355
Defensive rating: 233
Strength of schedule: 264
Bob Lundeberg is a reporter for Boise State Broncos On SI. An Oregon State graduate, Bob has lived in Idaho since 2019 and is an avid hiker and golfer.Follow The_Real_Bob