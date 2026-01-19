Three Mountain West teams inside top 50 of NCAA NET Rankings

The Boise State men’s basketball team snapped a four-game skid on Friday with a 79-73 home Mountain West victory over Colorado State.

The Broncos (10-8, 2-5), who play at Wyoming (11-7, 2-5) on Tuesday night, sit five games behind MWC-leading San Diego State (13-4, 7-0) in the conference standings. The Aztecs defeated Boise State in triple overtime earlier this month, 110-107.

Following the Colorado State (11-7, 2-5) win, Boise State is No. 83 in the NCAA NET Rankings. The Broncos entered last week at No. 80 and suffered an overtime loss at UNLV (9-8, 4-2) before taking down Colorado State.

Utah State (15-2, 6-1) leads the MWC in the NET at No. 21. The Aggies suffered an 84-74 loss at Grand Canyon (11-6, 4-2) on Saturday to end their eight-game winning streak.

New Mexico (14-4, 5-2) is next in the NET among MWC teams at No. 40, followed by No. 46 San Diego State, No. 72 Nevada (13-5, 5-2), No. 83 Boise State, No. 90 Grand Canyon, No. 94 Colorado State and No. 98 Wyoming.

The Broncos hold a 2-5 record in Quad 1 games with a neutral-site win over No. 30 Saint Mary’s and a road victory at No. 53 Butler.

Here is a closer look at each Mountain West member’s NCAA Tournament resume through the lens of the NET Rankings.

Utah State

NET Ranking: 21

Record: 15-2, 6-1 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 4-1 Q3: 5-0 Q4: 5-0

New Mexico

NET Ranking: 40

Record: 14-4, 5-2 Q1: 1-2 Q2: 3-2 Q3: 3-0 Q4: 6-0

San Diego State

NET Ranking: 46

Record: 13-4, 7-0 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 2-0 Q3: 4-1 Q4: 5-0

Nevada

NET Ranking: 72

Record: 13-5, 5-2 Q1: 0-2 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 8-0 Q4: 4-1

Boise State

NET Ranking: 83

Record: 10-8, 2-5 Q1: 2-5 Q2: 1-0 Q3: 4-2 Q4: 2-0

Grand Canyon

NET Ranking: 90

Record: 11-6, 4-2 Q1: 1-3 Q2: 2-1 Q3: 1-1 Q4: 7-1

Colorado State

NET Ranking: 94

Record: 11-7, 2-5 Q1: 0-1 Q2: 3-4 Q3: 2-1 Q4: 5-1

Wyoming

NET Ranking: 98

Record: 11-7, 2-5 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-2 Q3: 3-2 Q4: 7-0

Fresno State

NET Ranking: 139

Record: 9-9, 3-4 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-1 Q3: 4-3 Q4: 4-2

UNLV

NET Ranking: 145

Record: 9-8, 4-2 Q1: 1-1 Q2: 1-2 Q3: 2-2 Q4: 4-3

San Jose State

NET Ranking: 251

Record: 6-12, 1-6 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-5 Q3: 0-4 Q4: 5-0

Air Force

NET Ranking: 336

Record: 3-15, 0-7 Q1: 0-3 Q2: 0-3 Q3: 0-6 Q4: 3-3