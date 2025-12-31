Utah State remains on top of Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings

Led by the dynamic backcourt of Mason Falslev and MJ Collins Jr., Utah State is the undisputed team to beat in the Mountain West.

The Aggies (11-1, 2-0) are likely to be 4-0 in MWC play when they face Boise State (9-4, 1-1) on Jan. 10.

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 72-63 road victory over Fresno State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 11-1, 2-0

Analysis: The Aggies are the lone 11-win team in the MWC as they chase a fourth straight NCAA Tournament berth.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 81-68 road victory over San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 8-4, 2-0

Analysis: San Diego State enters a critical two-game stretch of a home matchup against Boise State followed by a road trip to Nevada.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. Nevada

Last result: 75-62 road victory over Colorado State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 10-3, 2-0

Analysis: Nevada is on a six-game winning streak, including consecutive double-digit victories to open MWC play.

Up next: Saturday at Fresno State, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

4. Boise State

Last result: 62-53 home victory over New Mexico (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 9-4, 1-1

Analysis: The Broncos once again leaned on their defense to score a big win over the Lobos.

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

5. New Mexico

Last result: 62-53 road loss to Boise State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 10-3, 1-1

Analysis: New Mexico’s seven-game winning streak came to an end at ExtraMile Arena.

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

6. Grand Canyon

Last result: 91-78 home victory over IU Indianapolis (Dec. 22)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 8-4, 1-0

Analysis: The Lopes will be well-rested when they host Colorado State on Saturday.

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

7. UNLV

Last result: 89-47 home victory over La Sierra (Monday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 6-6, 1-0

Analysis: The Rebels played much better basketball in December following a tough opening month.

Up next: Saturday vs. Air Force, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

8. Colorado State

Last result: 75-62 home loss to Nevada (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 9-4, 0-2

Analysis: Star forward Kyle Jorgensen is considered week-to-week with a leg injury.

Up next: Saturday at Grand Canyon, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. Wyoming

Last result: 68-56 road victory over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 10-3, 1-1

Analysis: The Cowboys have faced one of the easiest schedules in the country entering a tough four-game stretch.

Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 6 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

10. Fresno State

Last result: 72-63 home loss to Utah State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 6-7, 0-2

Analysis: The Bulldogs haven’t won a game since the week of Thanksgiving.

Up next: Saturday vs. Nevada, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 81-68 home loss to San Diego State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 5-8, 0-2

Analysis: Life is about to get even harder for the reeling Spartans, who play at Utah State this weekend.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 68-56 home loss to Wyoming (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-10, 0-2

Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at six games.

Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 3 p.m. (Mountain West Network)