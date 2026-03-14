Utah State, San Diego State advance to Mountain West championship game with NCAA Tournament bubble implications

The Utah State men’s basketball team is one victory away from claiming a double championship in its final Mountain West season.

The top-seeded Aggies (27-6) led by as many as 21 points in the second half en route to a 79-66 MWC Tournament semifinal victory over No. 5 Nevada (22-12) on Friday at Thomas & Mack Center. Utah State will face No. 2 San Diego State (22-10) at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game.

The Aggies split their regular-season series with the Aztecs and finished alone at the top of the MWC standings. San Diego State was the sole runner-up by one game.

“We’re playing for another title,” Utah State head coach Jerrod Calhoun said. “Obviously we won the regular season … but we’re also playing for NCAA Tournament seeding. We’re trying to get up the seed line and make a run, but to having a chance to play for another title is pretty awesome.”

In his latest NCAA Tournament field of 68 projection, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi listed Utah State as an eight seed with a first-round matchup against No. 9 Iowa. Lunardi had VCU, Missouri, SMU and Texas as his final four teams in and Oklahoma State, San Diego State, Auburn and New Mexico as his first four out.

The Aztecs kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive on Friday night with a gritty 64-62 semifinal victory over No. 3 New Mexico (23-10).

BJ Davis hit a tough close-range bucket with two seconds remaining to put San Diego State in front for good.

Sophomore center Magoon Gwath had a huge game for the Aztecs with 17 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

San Diego State and Utah State are both leaving the MWC for the Pac-12 this summer alongside Boise State, Colorado State and Fresno State.

Here are the results and upcoming schedule for the MWC Tournament.

All times listed are Mountain Daylight Time

Wednesday, March 11

First round

No. 8 UNLV 73, No. 9 Wyoming 70

No. 5 Nevada 80, No. 12 Air Force 45

No. 7 Colorado State 67, No. 10 Fresno State 63

No. 11 San Jose State 84, No. 6 Boise State 74

Thursday, March 12

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Utah State 80, No. 8 UNLV 60

No. 5 Nevada 84, No. 4 Grand Canyon 80

No. 2 San Diego State 71, No. 7 Colorado State 62

No. 3 New Mexico 93, No. 11 San Jose State 77

Friday, March 13

Semifinals

No. 1 Utah State 79, No. 5 Nevada 66

No. 2 San Diego State 64, No. 3 New Mexico 62

Saturday, March 14

Championship game

No. 1 Utah State vs. No. 2 San Diego State, 4 p.m. (CBS)