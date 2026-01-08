Utah State, San Diego State in control of Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings

San Diego State and Utah State are the last remaining men’s basketball teams with perfect records in Mountain West play.

The Aztecs (10-4, 4-0) have a home matchup with Fresno State (7-8, 1-3) on Saturday while the Aggies (13-1, 4-0) travel to slumping Boise State (9-6, 1-3).

Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 99-62 road victory over Air Force (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 1

Season record: 13-1, 4-0

Analysis: The Aggies have won their four MWC games by an average of 26.5 points.

Up next: Saturday at Boise State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 73-68 road win at Nevada (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 2

Season record: 10-4, 4-0

Analysis: The Aztecs are 7-1 over their last eight games with the lone loss coming against top-ranked Arizona.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. New Mexico

Last result: 80-70 road win over Colorado State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 5

Season record: 12-3, 3-1

Analysis: Just like San Diego State, the Lobos are red-hot with victories in nine of their last 10 games.

Up next: Saturday at Air Force, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

4. Nevada

Last result: 73-68 home loss to San Diego State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 3

Season record: 11-4, 3-1

Analysis: Nevada’s seven-game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday against the Aztecs.

Up next: Saturday vs. Wyoming, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

5. Grand Canyon

Last result: 75-58 road victory over Boise State (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 6

Season record: 9-5, 2-1

Analysis: The Lopes picked up one of the most impressive victories of the MWC season on Wednesday by thrashing Boise State on the road.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

6. Boise State

Last result: 75-58 home loss to Grand Canyon (Wednesday)

Previous ranking: 4

Season record: 9-6, 1-3

Analysis: Boise State has faced the toughest MWC schedule to date, but the Broncos haven’t lived up to their lofty preseason expectations.

Up next: Saturday vs. Utah State, 7 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

7. Wyoming

Last result: 98-66 home victory over UNLV (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 9

Season record: 11-4, 2-2

Analysis: The Cowboys played arguably their best game of the season on Tuesday in a rout of UNLV.

Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

8. Colorado State

Last result: 80-70 home loss to New Mexico (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 8

Season record: 10-5, 1-3

Analysis: The Rams could be a dangerous team in the second half of MWC play when leading scorer Kyle Jorgensen returns from injury.

Up next: Friday vs. UNLV, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

9. UNLV

Last result: 98-66 road loss to Wyoming (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 7

Season record: 7-7, 2-1

Analysis: No MWC team has been more disappointing than the Rebels, who weren’t competitive on Tuesday at Wyoming.

Up next: Friday at Colorado State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

10. Fresno State

Last result: 70-55 road win over San Jose State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 10

Season record: 7-8, 1-3

Analysis: The Bulldogs snapped a six-game skid with the road win over San Jose State.

Up next: Saturday at San Diego State, 9 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 70-55 home loss to Fresno State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 11

Season record: 5-10, 0-4

Analysis: The Spartans will have a golden opportunity to snag MWC victory No. 1 next Tuesday against visiting Air Force.

Up next: Saturday at Grand Canyon, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 99-62 home loss to Utah State (Tuesday)

Previous ranking: 12

Season record: 3-12, 0-4

Analysis: Air Force’s losing streak sits at eight games.

Up next: Saturday vs. New Mexico, 1 p.m. (Mountain West Network)