Utah State takes command of Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings
Utah State is the clear favorite in the Mountain West after pummeling Colorado State in its conference opener.
The Aggies (10-1, 1-0) have matchups with the three worst teams in the MWC ahead of a Jan. 10 road trip to Boise State (8-4, 0-1).
Here is the latest edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.
All times listed are Mountain Standard Time
1. Utah State
Last result: 100-58 home victory over Colorado State (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 1
Season record: 10-1, 1-0
Analysis: The metrics love the Aggies as they chase a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Fresno State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
2. New Mexico
Last result: 88-65 home victory over San Jose State (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 4
Season record: 10-2, 1-0
Analysis: New Mexico, the reigning MWC regular-season champion, has won seven straight games entering a road showdown with Boise State.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Boise State, 9 p.m. (FS1)
3. San Diego State
Last result: 121-59 home victory over Whittier (Monday)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 7-4, 1-0
Analysis: The Aztecs need to bank some victories to enter the NCAA Tournament picture.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at San Jose State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
4. Nevada
Last result: 81-66 home victory over Boise State (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 6
Season record: 9-3, 1-0
Analysis: The Wolf Pack has ripped off five straight victories entering a critical road matchup with Colorado State.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Colorado State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
5. Boise State
Last result: 81-66 road loss to Nevada (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 3
Season record: 8-4, 0-1
Analysis: The Broncos have a tough start to MWC play with upcoming games against New Mexico and San Diego State.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. New Mexico, 9 p.m. (FS1)
6. Grand Canyon
Last result: 91-78 home victory over IU Indianapolis (Monday)
Previous ranking: 8
Season record: 8-4, 1-0
Analysis: In their first MWC game, the Lopes scored a road win over Wyoming last weekend.
Up next: Saturday, Jan. 3 vs. Colorado State, 6 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
7. Colorado State
Last result: 100-58 road loss to Utah State (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 5
Season record: 9-3, 0-1
Analysis: It was a nightmare start to MWC play for the Rams, who also lost star forward Kyle Jorgensen to injury during the blowout loss.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. Nevada, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
8. Wyoming
Last result: 82-70 home loss to Grand Canyon (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 7
Season record: 9-3, 0-1
Analysis: The Cowboys weren’t good enough defensively in a MWC-opening loss to Grand Canyon.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Air Force, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
9. UNLV
Last result: 84-72 home victory over Fresno State (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 9
Season record: 5-6, 1-0
Analysis: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn erupted for 28 points in the win over Fresno State.
Up next: Monday, Dec. 29 vs. La Sierra, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
10. Fresno State
Last result: 84-72 road loss to UNLV (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 10
Season record: 6-6, 0-1
Analysis: After a strong start, Fresno State has dropped four straight games entering a home matchup with Utah State.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. Utah State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
11. San Jose State
Last result: 88-65 road loss to New Mexico (Saturday, Dec. 20)
Previous ranking: 11
Season record: 5-7, 0-1
Analysis: San Jose State’s brutal start to MWC play continues with a home game against San Diego State followed by a road trip to Utah State.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. San Diego State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
12. Air Force
Last result: 81-58 road loss to San Diego State (Wednesday, Dec. 17)
Previous ranking: 12
Season record: 3-9, 0-1
Analysis: The Falcons have dropped five in a row.
Up next: Tuesday, Dec. 30 vs. Wyoming, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)
