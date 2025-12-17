Utah State tops first edition of Mountain West men’s basketball power rankings

With Mountain West play set to begin on Wednesday, it’s time to fire up the power rankings for the conference’s 12 men’s basketball teams.

The MWC sent four teams to last year’s NCAA Tournament: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. Boise State was among the first four out.

New MWC member Grand Canyon also made the NCAA Tournament last season.

Here is the first edition of our MWC power rankings for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.

All times listed are Mountain Standard Time

1. Utah State

Last result: 83-78 home victory over Illinois State (Saturday, Dec. 13)

Season record: 9-1

Analysis: The Aggies lead the MWC in KenPom and NET Ranking as they chase a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid.

Up next: Saturday vs. Colorado State, noon (CBS Sports Network)

2. San Diego State

Last result: 89-71 home victory over Lamar (Wednesday, Dec. 10)

Season record: 5-3

Analysis: The Aztecs have not played to their potential over the first month-plus of the season, but look for Brian Dutcher’s squad to start fast in MWC play.

Up next: Wednesday vs. Air Force, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)

3. Boise State

Last result: 68-67 neutral-site victory over Saint Mary’s (Sunday)

Season record: 8-3

Analysis: The Broncos enter the MWC season as the top defensive team in the conference, ranking No. 20 nationally in KenPom’s defense rating.

Up next: Saturday at Nevada, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

4. New Mexico

Last result: 75-59 home victory over Florida Gulf Coast (Sunday)

Season record: 9-2

Analysis: The reigning MWC regular-season champions are off to a strong start under first-year head coach Eric Olen.

Up next: Saturday vs. San Jose State, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

5. Colorado State

Last result: 104-54 home victory over Northern New Mexico (Sunday)

Season record: 9-2

Analysis: The Rams have ripped off five consecutive wins, including a 91-86 rivalry victory over Colorado.

Up next: Saturday at Utah State, noon (CBS Sports Network)

6. Nevada

Last result: 78-75 home victory over Duquesne (Saturday, Dec. 13)

Season record: 8-3

Analysis: Steve Alford’s team can make an early statement in MWC play with a home victory over Boise State.

Up next: Saturday vs. Boise State, 8 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

7. Wyoming

Last result: 87-72 home victory over South Dakota State (Monday)

Season record: 9-2

Analysis: The Cowboys took advantage of a soft non-conference schedule to pad their win total.

Up next: Saturday vs. Grand Canyon, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

8. Grand Canyon

Last result: 82-61 home victory over Coastal Carolina (Saturday, Dec. 13)

Season record: 6-4

Analysis: A newcomer to the MWC, Grand Canyon reached the last three NCAA Tournaments as a member of the WAC.

Up next: Saturday at Wyoming, 2 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

9. UNLV

Last result: 63-60 home loss to Tennessee State (Saturday, Dec. 13)

Season record: 4-6

Analysis: It’s been a disappointing start to the Josh Pastner era as the Rebels limp into MWC play with a losing record.

Up next: Saturday vs. Fresno State, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

10. Fresno State

Last result: 89-87 home loss to Cal State Northridge (Wednesday, Dec. 10)

Season record: 6-5

Analysis: The Bulldogs have been surprisingly competitive in Vance Walberg’s second season at the helm.

Up next: Saturday at UNLV, 5 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

11. San Jose State

Last result: 86-82 home loss to Stanford (Saturday, Dec. 13)

Season record: 5-6

Analysis: The Spartans challenged themselves during the non-conference season and picked up a few wins along the way.

Up next: Saturday at New Mexico, 7 p.m. (Mountain West Network)

12. Air Force

Last result: 61-56 loss at Navy (Sunday, Dec. 7)

Season record: 3-8

Analysis: The Falcons remain a metrics anchor for the MWC.

Up next: Wednesday at San Diego State, 8 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)