What Boise State coach Leon Rice said after blowout loss at Utah State

The Boise State men’s basketball team was held to a season-low 56 points in Wednesday’s 75-56 Mountain West road loss at Utah State.

The Aggies (23-3, 13-2) outscored the Broncos (15-11, 7-8) by a 45-33 margin in the second half while holding Boise State to 37 percent shooting from the floor (21 of 57) for the game.

“We had some good looks and were running some great offense for a while,” Broncos head coach Leon Rice said. Boise State led 21-14 in the first half but trailed 30-23 at the break.

“It seemed like our shooters had some wide-open threes early in that run that would’ve kept it at a two-point game at halftime. When you get those looks, you’ve got to make them. … Credit their defense, but when you do get those open ones, you’ve got to be able to make them. And we didn’t make a lot of those.”

Mason Falslev led a balanced Utah State attack with 17 points. Three other Aggies netted 10 or more points.

Drew Fielder was the only Bronco in double figures, finishing with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Aggies, who also routed Boise State in January, hold a one-game lead on San Diego State (18-7, 12-3) in the MWC standings.

Here are the highlights from Rice’s postgame comments.

On defending Utah State

“It was a grinder game, and that’s kind of how we wanted it down here because they can just explode. In that first half, we managed that pretty good with not too many explosions. You can only manage it so long if your offense isn’t good enough to make them take it out of the net a few more times. It put a lot of pressure on our D.”

On Mason Falslev’s strong second half

“They got him on our smaller guards and just took him in that paint. We’ve got to firm up on that and make sure he doesn’t get (those looks). You can’t let him get to three feet. You’ve got to keep him at eight or nine feet. He’s a strong guard, and he goes into you and through you, and that’s what he did in that little segment.”

On facing San Jose State on Saturday

“San Jose played the best game of the year for them. They just beat Nevada by 17. They played us great the first half down there. The game was just a little too long for them with not as much depth—especially inside—and we did a great job with that. … They’re playing good right now. Their record has never added up to when I watch them.”

