What Boise State players said after men’s basketball win over Montana State
The Boise State men’s basketball team closed Saturday’s non-conference home game against Montana State on a 7-0 run to secure a 62-58 victory at ExtraMile Arena.
The Broncos (3-1) shot just 33 percent from the floor (17 of 51) and 29 percent from three-point range (8 of 28) but won the game due to a 20 of 22 performance (91 percent) at the foul line.
“I feel like a couple of weeks ago, we wouldn’t have won that game,” senior forward Javan Buchanan said. “Just playing together and not giving up on each other, and just finding a way to win. Sometimes you’ve got to win ugly.”
Buchanan led the Broncos with 19 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Andrew Meadow (14 points), Drew Fielder (13 points) and Dylan Andrews (10 points) also scored in double figures for Boise State.
Davian Brown paced the Bobcats (1-4) with 16 points off the bench.
Here are the highlights from the postgame press conference with Buchanan and Andrews.
Buchanan on finding a way to win
“(The loss to Division II Hawaii Pacific) taught us a lot, but it’s just about what we need to do to be a good team. There’s going to be games like that where it’s ugly, and we’ve got to find a way to win.”
Buchanan on big scoring, rebounding game
“It felt good. It sounds corny, but I’m not focused on my stats. I just wanted to win the game, and whatever it took to do that.”
Buchanan on Boise State’s starters scoring all but six points
“We have a lot of people that can score. I don’t think it’s necessarily a pressure. Obviously we are confident in what we do, but it’s not our main focus. We’ve got to be a defensive-minded team and rebounding team, because that’s what makes us good. Offense is always going to be up and down. Some days you’ll have great offense, some days you’ll have horrible offense.”
Andrews on finding a way to win
“The ball wasn’t flying for us, so we just had to find a way to carve that win out. … Like (Buchanan) said, two weeks ago, we wouldn’t have won this game. I just feel like us building and us getting team chemistry and us knowing that even though the ball’s not going in the basket, we still have to find a way to carve a win out. I just feel like it’s a great team win.”
Andrews on struggles against Montana State
“They beat us on the rebound count, so I feel like second-chance points, we have to limit that. As a result, I feel like that’s why we came out with the W.”