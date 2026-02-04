What head coach Leon Rice said about Boise State’s overtime victory over Nevada

Senior point guard Dylan Andrews had his best game in a Boise State uniform on Tuesday against Nevada, scoring 25 points with six assists in a 91-87 Mountain West overtime victory at ExtraMile Arena.

Andrews canned a step-back three-pointer with 44 seconds remaining in overtime that put the Broncos up 88-85. The UCLA transfer then went 3 of 4 at the foul line in the final seconds to ice the game.

“What a college basketball game,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said. “We beat a good team, and they were as hot as a two-dollar pistol. I mean, they won that huge game against Grand Canyon … stole victory out of the jaws of defeat. Then they beat their rival by (13), controlled the whole game. You’re watching them on film and you’re like ‘Oh my gosh, they don’t do many things wrong.’

“I’m just so proud of our resiliency and the way we battled.”

The Broncos (14-9, 6-6) built a 20-point halftime lead before Nevada (16-7, 8-4) roared back to force overtime on a Tayshawn Comer buzzer-beating runner. Comer finished with 24 points while Corey Camper Jr. netted 35 points.

“Those guards, they were spectacular tonight,” Rice said. “They play with the right pace and they keep the foul pressure on you. They drive a hard bargain.”

Javan Buchanan also had a strong game for the Broncos with 23 points, five rebounds and two assists. Buchanan finished 9 of 9 from the foul line.

Here are the highlights from Rice’s postgame radio interview.

On Dylan Andrews’ breakthrough game

“I saw it in the last two weeks. He kind of had a big breakthrough the other day in practice. I’m just really proud of him and the growth he’s doing and the understanding of what we need. It’s counterintuitive, the more you spread it around, the more you get our offense going, the easier it is for you to score. And that’s what you saw.”

On hot start, finishing strong

“That first 13, 14 minutes that we played was as good as any 14 we’d played in this arena since I’ve (been here). Now, we got away from that when we got a little tired and a little stagnant and then we dried up a little bit at the end of the game, credit their defense a little bit. But man, we were playing great offense. We were on the glass. But it’s hard to knock a good team out in the first half. You’re not going to do it. In the old days, a 20-point lead used to mean something. Nowadays, it doesn’t.”

