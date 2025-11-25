What head coach Leon Rice said after Boise State’s close loss to USC in Maui Invitational opener
The Boise State men’s basketball team opened play at the Maui Invitational on Monday with a 70-67 loss to USC.
The Broncos had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but Javan Buchanan’s three-point attempt was off the mark.
As a team, Boise State finished 5 of 25 (20 percent) from beyond the arc while USC went 11 of 23 (48 percent). The Broncos also had 15 turnovers in the loss.
“It was a battle,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said after the game. “We had some weird turnovers that cost us … turnovers at crucial times.
“We gave them too many second-chance opportunities, and we knew that was a key. And they hit a couple threes off of those that were crucial. There were things that we’ve got to take care of if we’re going to win games like that, and we didn’t do quite a good enough job.”
Rodney Rice scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Trojans (5-0).
Buchanan paced Boise State (4-2) with 18 points and six rebounds. Pearson Carmichael (14 points, seven rebounds) and Aginaldo Neto (10 points) both scored in double figures off the bench.
The Broncos will take on No. 23. N.C. State (4-1) at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a losers’ bracket game at the Maui Invitational.
Here are the highlights from Rice’s postgame comments.
On Buchanan’s final shot
“I thought JB got a good look at the end there. I just wished he would’ve taken it one dribble earlier. He didn’t need to get closer, he needed uncontested. But it was right on line when he released it. I thought he got it.”
On attacking inside
“I’ll have to look at the film, but it seemed like we got pretty good looks, too. I think there were some early jitters, we missed some of those. We were pretty excited to play.”
On bouncing back
“The message in these tournaments is tomorrow morning, we get to play a top-25 team on a neutral court. From the time we leave this gym to the time we get back to the hotel, (we can) feel sorry for ourselves, lick our wounds, or whatever we need to do mentally. And then we have to turn that page quick, I mean instant response. So the mistakes you made, they are gone.
“If you look at it by itself, you’ve got a top-25 team on a neutral court, and if we’re ready to play, it’s a great opportunity.”