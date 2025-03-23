Where to watch, stream Colorado State vs. Maryland NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game; TV channel, tipoff time
A trip to the men’s basketball Sweet 16 will be on the line Sunday afternoon when 12th-seeded Colorado State and fourth-seeded Maryland meet in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Tipoff is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. Mountain time at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Colorado State (29-6) rallied back from a five-point halftime deficit to defeat fifth-seeded Memphis, 78-70, in the opening round. It was the Mountain West Tournament champion Rams’ 11th straight victory.
Maryland (26-8), the Big Ten regular-season co-runner-up, blasted 13th-seeded Grand Canyon in the first round, 81-49.
Both teams are in a fight to keep their coaches.
Colorado State’s Niko Medved is rumored to be a top candidate for the Minnesota opening. Medved has also been linked to Iowa and West Virginia.
The Rams have qualified for the NCAA Tournament three of the last four years under Medved and are in the round of 32 for the first time in 12 years. Colorado State hasn’t reached the Sweet 16 since 1969.
According to multiple reports, Villanova is interested in poaching Maryland head coach Kevin Williard. Earlier this week, athletic director Damon Evans left Maryland for SMU.
Willard was asked about Evans’ departure following the Grand Canyon victory.
“There’s no situation,” a fiery Willard quipped back at a reporter. “The only situation is you guys and Twitter. And I can’t control you guys, and I can’t control Twitter. … Whatever I say, you’re going to write whatever you want to say, anyway. That’s why this is a waste of my time.”
Unlike Willard, Medved has not addressed the rumors surrounding his future.
Projected first-round NBA Draft pick Nique Clifford does it all for the Rams at 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.2 steals. Clifford is a 6-foot-6 guard.
Five Terrapins average 10 or more points per game, led by standout freshman center Derik Queen’s 16.2 points. The 6-foot-10 Queen, a potential top-five pick, also averages 9.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals.
Four MWC teams reached the 2025 NCAA Tournament: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. Boise State was among the first four out.
The MWC has received four or more NCAA Tournament bids in four consecutive seasons.
Colorado State vs. Maryland TV channel, live stream, betting odds
Who: Colorado State and Maryland meet in NCAA Tournament second round
When: 5:10 Mountain time | Sunday, March 23
Where: Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, Washington
Live stream: Watch Colorado State vs. Maryland live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: TBS
Betting odds: Maryland -7.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Maryland has a 75.2 percent chance to win
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.