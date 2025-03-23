Where to watch, stream New Mexico vs. Michigan State NCAA Tournament men’s basketball game; TV channel, tipoff time
To reach its first men’s basketball Sweet 16 since 1974, 10th-seeded New Mexico will have to get through second-seeded Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Mountain time Sunday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Lobos (27-7) picked up their first NCAA Tournament victory in 13 years Friday by upsetting seventh-seeded Marquette, 75-66. New Mexico won the Mountain West regular-season crown.
Michigan State (28-6), the Big Ten regular-season champion, is coming off an 87-62 dismantling of 15th-seeded Bryant. The Spartans held a slim 33-28 halftime lead before blitzing the Bulldogs over the final 20 minutes of play.
Longtime Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has known the Pitino family for decades. Rick Pitino made the round of 32 with St. John’s while Richard, Rick’s son, coaches New Mexico.
“Damn family is ruining my life here,” Izzo joked. “Good coach, and another team that has some size inside. It’s a good team, and I think they beat a very good Marquette team.
“When we break down the film, I’m sure we’re going to find out that (Donovan) Dent is a hell of a player. He gets in the paint. I think he had a few more turnovers than he normally has tonight, but he makes things happen. The big kid inside (Nelly Junior Joseph) is good. It’s a good team.”
Dent, the MWC Player of the Year, averages 20.6 points and 6.4 assists. The junior point guard turned it over eight times against Marquette but still recorded 21 points, six assists and two blocks.
The Spartans are a balanced team led by guards Jaden Akins (12.6 points) and Jase Richardson (12.1 points).
Four MWC teams reached the 2025 NCAA Tournament: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Diego State and Utah State. Boise State was among the first four out.
The MWC has received four or more NCAA Tournament bids in four consecutive seasons.
New Mexico vs. Michigan State TV channel, live stream, betting odds
Who: New Mexico and Michigan State meet in NCAA Tournament second round
When: 6:40 p.m. Mountain time | Sunday, March 23
Where: Rocket Arena | Cleveland, Ohio
Live stream: Watch New Mexico vs. Michigan State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV channel: TNT
Betting odds: Michigan State -7.5
ESPN BPI prediction: Michigan State has a 74.6 percent chance to win
Odds are courtesy of DraftKings. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.