Ashton Jeanty lives up to the hype during Las Vegas Raiders minicamp
The Las Vegas Raiders wrapped up their mandatory minicamp on Thursday, and first-year head coach Pete Carroll loved what he saw from rookie running back Ashton Jeanty.
“Ashton is every bit what we hoped he would look like,” Carroll said. “He’s caught the ball well, done good stuff, taken everything seriously, terrific effort throughout. We made it a really big deal to him: Everyone’s watching you. He’s embraced that.”
There is a reason everyone is watching Jeanty, the Raiders’ selection with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty produced one of the greatest running back seasons in college football history as a junior, leading the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
While Jeanty was the ultimate workhorse last season, Carroll hinted that the Raiders may use multiple backs in 2025. Carroll experienced tremendous success with a two-headed monster approach at USC in Reggie Bush and LenDale White, a duo that received the nickname Thunder and Lightning.
The Raiders signed veteran back Raheem Mostert in March and also have Sincere McCormick and Zamir White on the roster.
“I love having multiple guys play,” Carroll said. “I’m not relying on one guy. Thunder and Lightning back in the day, whatever it takes to get it done. We’re going to let the guys play for their playtime.”
Mostert, who is entering his 11th season in the NFL, said Jeanty has hit the ground running with the Raiders.
“The biggest thing that impressed me the most was that he was able to break and take it another 60 yards,” Mostert said of Jeanty. “That’s something that’s not necessarily going on out there in the world right now.
“We’re almost like one in the same. He has a physical presence to him, so do I. We’re both in the pass game, we try to be as effective as we possibly can. I think, with us two in the backfield together and being able to utilize our abilities, I think it’s going be a great showing.”
Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly are eager to reinvigorate a Raiders offense that ran for just 1,357 yards last season, ranking dead last in the NFL.
“When we go to camp it’ll be game on,” Carroll said. “We will see what happens.”