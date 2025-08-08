Ashton Jeanty outshined in NFL debut by former Boise State teammate
Ashton Jeanty couldn’t find any running room during his Las Vegas Raiders debut, carrying the ball three times for -1 yards against an aggressive Seattle Seahawks defensive front.
Thursday’s NFL preseason game between the Raiders and Seahawks ended in a 23-23 tie.
George Holani — Jeanty’s old backfield mate at Boise State — had a strong game for the Seahawks with seven carries for 61 yards and a touchdown. Holani, who also had a 20-yard reception, scored the game’s first points on an explosive 23-yard touchdown run.
During the game, the Seahawks trolled the Raiders on X.
Jeanty and Holani shared the backfield for two seasons at Boise State.
Holani led the team with 1,157 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 while Jeanty ran for 821 yards and seven TDs as a true freshman. Their roles were flipped the following year as Jeanty carried the load with 1,347 yards and 14 TDs; Holani tallied 748 yards and seven TDs in his final college season.
After Holani headed off to the to NFL, Jeanty put together a junior season for the ages in 2024 and led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). The Broncos finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty recorded 1,970 yards after contact during his record-smashing junior season while forcing 164 missed tackles. His 2,601 rushing yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list behind Barry Sanders.
Jeanty placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Travis Hunter.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
During last month’s Mountain West media days, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson predicted a monster rookie season for Jeanty.
“I think he’s going to be not only one of the best football players in the NFL, I believe he’s going to be the offensive rookie of the year,” Danielson said. “But I also believe he’s going to have a huge push for that culture that coach (Pete) Carroll is developing.”
Coming off his sophomore season, Jeanty turned down massive NIL offers to stick with Boise State. He went on to finish second in the Heisman voting and secure a fully guaranteed $35.9 million contract with the Raiders.
“I was blessed to be able to be a part of his draft party out in Green Bay, be a part of that moment. He deserves every bit of it. A young man, when he was 17 years old, came to Boise State, had success. Everybody thought he should leave, and he stayed. He put his head down and said ‘Everything I want from this game — and to be developed to be the best version of myself — (I can have) right here at Boise State.’”