Ashton Jeanty ‘Straight Up’ stance included in new EA Sports video game
Ashton Jeanty will not be shredding college defenses next season, but his famous upright pre-snap stance will be available for use in EA Sports College Football 26.
In a recent leak from a test version of the video game, running backs are now given the option of having a “Straight Up” stance. Jeanty famously stood upright in the backfield while running for 2,601 yards during his junior season at Boise State.
Jeanty, who was selected sixth overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2025 NFL Draft, may use a more traditional pre-snap stance in the NFL.
Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly told Jeanty to ditch the upright approach on the first day of rookie minicamp.
“He’s like, ‘You play basketball? You ever play basketball?,’” Jeanty told Kay Adams last month during an appearance on the Up & Adams Show. “I’m like, ‘Yeah, I play basketball.’ I could dunk, all that. He was like, ‘Show me how you would guard me,’ and he’s acting like he’s holding the ball.”
Jeanty then mimicked a basketball defensive stance.
“He was like, ‘That’s exactly why you’ve got to be down in your running back stance,’” Jeanty told Adams.
Jeanty said he will abide by Kelly’s wishes for now, but hopes to utilize his preferred posture in the future.
“I'm going to try and persuade him one day,” Jeanty said. “I’ve got to earn my stripes, make some plays first, but I don’t think it’s going to be the end.”
The 5-foot-8, 211-pound Jeanty is the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year at +200. Quarterback Cam Ward, the Tennessee Titans’ choice with the No. 1 overall pick, is a close second at +350.
Jeanty is slated to be a major piece of a new-look Raiders offense featuring quarterback Geno Smith, receiver Jakobi Meyers and second-year star tight end Brock Bowers.
Kelly, who called the plays for Ohio State last season during the Buckeyes’ run to the College Football Playoff championship, is running the Raiders’ offense. Head coach Pete Carroll was a run-first coach during his time with the Seattle Seahawks (Marshawn Lynch) and USC (Reggie Bush, LenDale White).
Jeanty led college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29) last season. He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting and led Boise State to a 12-2 record and the program’s first CFP appearance.
