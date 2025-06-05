Ashton Jeanty tops rookie fantasy football draft list
ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently unveiled his list of the top 20 rookies to target in fantasy football.
To no surprise, Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty topped the list.
Jeanty produced one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior at Boise State, turning 374 carries into 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns. He led the country in all three categories en route to a second-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Jeanty’s 2,601 yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list, trailing only Barry Sanders’ 2,628 yards during the 1988 season.
The Las Vegas Raiders selected the record-breaking running back with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“A difference-maker with home run ability and elite contact balance, Jeanty steps into the lead role in the Raiders’ backfield under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly,” Bowen wrote. “In his final season at Boise State, Jeanty’s 2,601 rushing yards and 126 forced missed tackles led the country, and he should see consistent usage as a receiver on backfield releases. Given his high-end traits and the anticipated weekly volume in Vegas, Jeanty is in a position to produce RB1 numbers as a rookie.”
Jeanty closed his prolific Boise State career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 50 touchdowns. He also caught 80 passes for 862 yards and six TDs.
During the 2024 season, the Broncos rode Jeanty to a 12-2 overall record, a second straight Mountain West Conference title and the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.
Jeanty is the favorite to win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Here are Bowen’s top 20 rookies for the 2025 fantasy football season.
1. Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders
2. Omarion Hampton, running back, Los Angeles Chargers
3. RJ Harvey, running back, Denver Broncos
4. Quinshon Judkins, running back, Cleveland Browns
5. Travis Hunter, wide receiver/cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars
6. Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver, Carolina Panthers
7. Kaleb Johnson, running back, Pittsburgh Steelers
8. TreVeyon Henderson, running back, New England Patriots
9. Matthew Golden, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers
10. Cam Skattebo, running back, New York Giants
11. Colston Loveland, tight end, Chicago Bears
12. Jack Bech, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders
13. Jaydon Blue, running back, Dallas Cowboys
14. Bhayshul Tuten, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars
15. Jayden Higgins, wide receiver, Houston Texans
16. Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17. Tyler Warren, tight end, Indianapolis Colts
18. Luther Burden III, wide receiver, Chicago Bears
19. Tre Harris, wide receiver, Los Angeles Chargers
20. Woody Marks, running back, Houston Texans