Boise State alumni help lead Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl blowout of New England Patriots

One of the best free agent signings of the 2025 NFL offseason was the Seattle Seahawks luring away veteran defensive end Demarcus Lawrence from the Dallas Cowboys.

Lawrence, who starred at Boise State from 2012-13, agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seahawks, who earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC for the NFL playoffs. The Seahawks went on to defeat the New England Patriots, 29-13, on Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

Lawrence had a relatively quiet Super Bowl with two total tackles. He did not record one of the Seahawks’ six sacks of Patriots quarterback Drake Maye.

A South Carolina native, Lawrence attended Butler Community College in Kansas for two seasons before landing at Boise State. In his two years with the Broncos, Lawrence notched 120 total tackles (34 for loss), 20 sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys selected Lawrence in the second round (No. 34 overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Lawrence was named to four Pro Bowls during his 11 seasons with the Cowboys and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2017. Instead of resigning with the Cowboys last offseason, Lawrence chose an organization he felt was in a better position to make a Super Bowl run.

“Made my home there (in Dallas), my family lives there,” Lawrence said in March. “I’m forever gonna be there, but I know for sure I’m not going to win a Super Bowl there.”

The Cowboys finished with a 7-9-1 overall record last year.

During the 2025 regular season, Lawrence recorded 53 total tackles, six sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, returning two for touchdowns.

After the Super Bowl, Lawrence took a not-so-subtle jab at the Cowboys and famed owner Jerry Jones.

“Y’all have to understand, at this moment, it’s about me and me alone,” Lawrence said in a postgame interview with Josina Anderson. “I appreciate all my fans that supported me through it all, but at the end of the day, players win championships, not logos.”

Fellow Boise State alum George Holani also helped the Seahawks capture their second Super Bowl title.

Holani finished with two carries for six yards and one reception for seven yards as Kenneth Walker III’s backup. Walker III had a monster game en route to Super Bowl MVP honors, running for 135 yards on 27 carries with two catches for 26 yards.

Holani and Ashton Jeanty shared the backfield for two seasons at Boise State. He has spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks.