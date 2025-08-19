Boise State’s record-smashing point guard to compete in EuroBasket for Spain
Former Boise State point guard Alvaro Cardenas, the Broncos’ single-season assists record holder, accepted an invitation to join the Spanish national basketball team ahead of the European Basketball Championship.
Cardenas participated in training sessions with the Spanish national team earlier this year and also trained with Spain’s B team during the City of Malaga Tournament.
Spain has two remaining warm-up games against Germany (Thursday and Saturday) before the European Basketball Championship — also known as EuroBasket — begins on Aug. 27. The 24-team tournament is being held in Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Poland and will run through Sept. 14.
A native of Granada, Spain, Cardenas transferred to Boise State for his senior season after spending three years at San Jose State. The 6-foot-1 Cardenas averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists as a senior, ranking seventh nationally in assists per game.
Cardenas smashed the Boise State single-season assists record with 256 en route to second-team all-Mountain West Conference honors. He closed his four-year college career with 628 assists to 283 turnovers.
Back in June, Cardenas signed a two-year contract with Valencia Basket Club in Spain.
“This is a move made with an eye on the future,” Valencia sporting director Luis Arbalejo said after the signing. “Alvaro made significant progress during his time in the U.S., establishing himself as an excellent passer and a true playmaker.
“We believe in his potential and are committed to helping him take the next steps in his development.”
Cardenas grew up playing basketball in Spain before moving to the Czech Republic. He then made the transition to American college basketball and was an instant impact performer for San Jose State, averaging 6.5 points and 2.6 assists during his true freshman season.
Cardenas ranked 30th in the country in assists per game as a junior at 5.5. As a senior, he led the MWC in assists and was rated No. 11 in the country in Pure Point Rating, a metric that evaluates ball-handling and the creation of scoring opportunities.
Valencia will participate in the EuroLeague next season. The EuroLeague is the highest level of European basketball.
Boise State must replace four key players from last season in outgoing seniors Tyson Degenhart, O’Mar Stanley and Cardenas and center Emmanuel Ugbo, who transferred to Washington State.
The Broncos’ notable returnees include guards Julian Bowie, Pearson Carmichael and RJ Keene II and forwards Javan Buchanan and Andrew Meadow. Head coach Leon Rice also landed point guard Dylan Andrews (UCLA) and forward Drew Fielder (Georgetown) in the transfer portal.