‘I didn’t really have any doubt;’ Ashton Jeanty on becoming a Las Vegas Raider
Despite draft day rumors that linked the former Boise State running back to the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars, Ashton Jeanty always thought he’d be a Las Vegas Raider.
“I didn’t really have any doubt,” Jeanty said in a recent appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby podcast. The Raiders selected Jeanty with the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
“Another thing, Pete Carroll and (running backs coach Deland McCullough), they both called me. It was a week before the draft. I remember that I was in California doing something, and they called me. They were just talking about different little things they have to fix on my game. They’re like, ‘Is this something that you’ll be committed to fixing?’ I think Geno (Smith) was on the phone. He was probably in the distance listening, too. But if I’m on the board at No. 6, I’m going to the Raiders. There’s no way I’m not.”
Jeanty produced one of the best running back seasons in college football history as a junior, leading the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). He placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting as Boise State finished 12-2 overall, captured a second straight Mountain West Conference title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Here are the highlights of Jeanty’s appearance on The Rush With Maxx Crosby.
On pre-draft rumors linking Jeanty to the Jacksonville Jaguars
“I remember this, too. Right before the draft, it’s like the day before. I thought Jacksonville was about to come in and shock everybody, because all the reports start coming out. But they low-key set a smokescreen with the whole Travis (Hunter) trade and everything.”
On embracing Pete Carroll’s culture
“I was a big fan of Marshawn (Lynch). He talked about him, and even when I was just watching when I was younger, I could tell they had fun. I’ve seen clips, I don’t know if this was when he was at USC, but Snoop Dogg used to come to practice and rap and stuff. Man, bro just knows how to have fun with everything.”
On the teams he’s most excited to face
“I would say the Chiefs and the Broncos. Chiefs because their linebacker, Nick Bolton, he went to my high school, so that would just be a cool full-circle moment. Broncos, another, Marvin Mims, he went to my high school. (Denver Broncos safety) JL Skinner, I went to college with him, but he’s been talking trash.”