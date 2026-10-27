Boise State in the NFL: Ashton Jeanty shines as receiver in Week 7

Seven weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders’ rushing attack appears to be broken.

The Raiders rank No. 31 of 32 teams in rushing yards per game (74.7) and yards per attempt (3.0).

Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty has found no running room with 328 yards and one touchdown on 106 carries. His 3.1 yards per rush ranks last in the NFL among players with 62 or more attempts.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jeanty is facing loaded boxes at the second-highest rate in the NFL. He is averaging 0.99 yards before contact, the lowest mark in the NFL.

To combat the rushing issues, first-year Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak has been using Jeanty as a receiver. Jeanty had eight receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 35-21 loss to the Los Angeles Rams while being held to 15 rushing yards on eight carries.

For the season, Jeanty has 34 receptions for 312 yards and three touchdowns.

“Wherever they need me to make plays, and (quarterback Kirk Cousins) having the confidence in me to go make plays in the receiving game,” Jeanty said of the receiving output. “So we just continue to do that and continue to be a reliable target for him.”

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates and the Commanders had a bye during Week 7.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the seventh straight game, Casey was a healthy scratch as the Broncos picked up a 30-16 road victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland and the Jaguars were also on a bye during Week 7.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Hassanein was once again inactive as the Detroit Lions secured a huge 20-17 home victory over the Green Bay Packers.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani had five carries for 11 yards and one reception for 12 yards in a 20-3 home win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty was held to 15 rushing yards on eight carries but had eight receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown as the Raiders fell at home to the Los Angeles Rams, 35-21.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence tallied two total tackles in the victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scott Matlock, fullback/defensive line, Los Angeles Chargers

Matlock and the Chargers had a much-needed bye during Week 7.

Jeremy McNichols, running back, Washington Commanders

McNichols had the week off with the Commanders.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir and the Bills were also idle during Week 7.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner had one total tackle in the victory over the Arizona Cardinals.