Former Boise State defensive standout continues to shine for Seattle Seahawks
After coming over from the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarcus Lawrence continues to make game-changing plays for the Seattle Seahawks.
The Boise State alumnus created two turnovers in Sunday’s 26-0 shutout of the Minnesota Vikings.
On a fourth-down play late in the second quarter, Lawrence’s pressure on rookie quarterback Max Brosmer led to an 85-yard Ernest Jones IV pick-six.
Lawrence later showed incredible hustle with a chase-down forced fumble on Aaron Jones Sr. that was recovered by Ty Okada.
“Probably my new favorite play of all-time,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said of Lawrence’s forced fumble. “Like, just an incredible, incredible play. I just saw a blur coming down and just violently attack the ball. … He’s on the (back) side of the field, and then you’re like, holy crap, he’s going to make the play.
“He’s just an awesome guy and he’s tough as crap and he’s physical and competitive and just determined. I mean, that was like the ultimate relentless play. … That’s a hammer that he laid to get the ball out right there. That was pretty awesome.”
After spending his first 11 NFL seasons with the Cowboys, Lawrence signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seahawks during the offseason.
Lawrence has been a perfect fit in Seattle with 31 total tackles and five sacks this season. In a November victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Lawrence tied an NFL single-game record with two fumble recovery touchdowns.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Had two catches for nine yards, a fumble recovery and a tackle in a 27-26 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 25-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: The running back was placed on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury ahead of the Seahawks’ 26-0 shutout of the Minnesota Vikings.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: In the first game of the post-Chip Kelly era, the Raiders’ offense continued to struggle in a 31-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jeanty finished with 15 carries for 31 yards and six catches for 30 yards.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had two total tackles, a sack, two quarterback hits and a forced fumble in the victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had six carries for 30 yards, one kickoff return for 15 yards and a fumble recovery in the loss to the Denver Broncos.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had one reception for five yards in a 26-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Had one tackle in the victory over the Washington Commanders.