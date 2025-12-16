Former Boise State lineman helping lead Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive surge

Over the last seven games, the Trevor Lawrence-led Jacksonville Jaguars offense has emerged as one of the best attacks in the NFL.

The Jaguars are 6-1 during the stretch and sit atop the AFC South standings.

Former Boise State standout Ezra Cleveland has been a mainstay at left guard for the Jaguars, who are inching closer to their first division title and postseason appearance since 2022.

Cleveland said Lawrence’s personality has remained the same during his hot stretch of play. The former No. 1 overall pick has been up-and-down during his five-year NFL career.

“I’m going to be honest, it feels pretty close to the same,” Cleveland told reporters after Sunday’s 48-20 home victory over the New York Jets. “He is always pretty poised and confident in the huddle at all times, even if stuff is going bad.

“And I think that is being a pro. No matter what happens, you’ve got to play the next play. I think we’re all doing a really good job of that. Even with the (big) throw he made yesterday, he was hyped, but we came back in the huddle and it's time for the next play.”

Cleveland played at Boise State from 2016-19 and was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Cleveland and the Jaguars agreed to a three-year contract extension in March 2024.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season.

John Bates, Washington Commanders: Had one reception for 19 yards as the Commanders snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 29-21 road win over the New York Giants.

Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 48-20 victory over the New York Jets.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had nine carries for 35 yards and four receptions for seven yards in a 31-0 road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had four total tackles, including one for loss, in an 18-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Had two receptions for nine yards in a 16-13 road victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. With the loss, the Chiefs were eliminated from playoff contention.

Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had nine carries for six yards and one reception for 16 yards in the victory over the New York Giants. McNichols also had a 14-yard kickoff return in the win.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had six catches for 65 yards and one punt return for 12 yards as the Buffalo Bills stormed back from a 21-0 deficit to defeat the New England Patriots on the road, 35-31.

JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Recorded no stats in a 34-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers.