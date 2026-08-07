13 former Boise State players competing for NFL roster spots

The NFL preseason kicked off on Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game.

All 32 teams will play a preseason game next week as NFL training camp heats up.

Here are 13 former Boise State players vying for roster spots during the NFL preseason.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates is entering his sixth NFL season—all with the Commanders. The blocking tight end had 11 receptions for 103 yards and one touchdown in 2025. Bates is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury but is expected to be ready for Week 1.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

The Broncos drafted Casey with the 111th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Casey has reportedly been a training camp standout as a rookie.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

A six-year NFL veteran, Cleveland graded out as Pro Football Focus’ 27th-best guard last season. He was a leader for a much-improved Jaguars offensive line.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani was a backup running back and special teams player for the Super Bowl champion Seahawks. He will likely remain the No. 3 back behind first-round pick Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet, who is coming off a torn ACL.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, set a Raiders rookie franchise record with 1,321 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns last year. Jeanty is hoping to have a breakout sophomore season playing under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Matt Lauter, tight end, free agent

Lauter was waived by the Raiders in May and had recent workouts with the New York Jets and Tennessee Titans. Lauter could be a late addition for a team with tight end needs.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

After 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Lawrence joined the Seahawks last year and was a key contributor during their Super Bowl run. The five-time Pro Bowl selection pondered retirement but opted to return for another season.

Scott Matlock, tight end, Los Angeles Chargers

Matlock moved from fullback to tight end during the offseason and is a potential training camp cut. G.C. Bellchamber of Bolt Beat reported that Matlock will likely begin the season on the Chargers’ practice squad.

Jeremy McNichols, running back, Washington Commanders

McNichols enters his 10th NFL season as a veteran leader for the Commanders. He compiled 417 yards of total offense with a touchdown last year.

John Ojukwu, offensive line, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles acquired Ojukwu during the offseason as a depth piece. Ojukwu played 97 snaps for the Tennessee Titans last year.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir has led the Bills in receiving each of the last two seasons, tallying 148 total receptions for 1,540 yards and eight touchdowns. Shakir will slide into a No. 2 role this year behind DJ Moore, who the Bills acquired from the Chicago Bears.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Entering his fourth NFL season, Skinner has carved out a nice role on the Broncos’ special teams unit. He could see more action at safety this year.

Cedrick Wilson Jr., wide receiver, Detroit Lions

After spending last season with the Miami Dolphins, Wilson Jr. signed with the Lions. Head coach Dan Campbell praised Wilson Jr. in a recent press conference, saying “He just gets it.”