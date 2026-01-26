Former Boise State running back helps Seattle Seahawks advance to Super Bowl

A former Boise State star made his return to the field on Sunday for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Running back George Holani was placed on injured reserve in late November due to a hamstring injury. Holani was activated from injured reserve on Friday ahead of the Seahawks’ home showdown with the Los Angeles Rams for a trip to the Super Bowl.

“It feels great to be back with the guys,” Holani said in the lead-up to the NFC Championship Game. “Been a while, so I’m excited to get back out there.”

Serving as Kenneth Walker III’s backup, Holani had three receptions for 27 yards and three carries for four yards as the Seahawks secured a 31-27 victory over the Rams. The Seahawks had lost No. 2 running back Zach Charbonnet to a torn ACL during the Divisional Round.

Holani and Ashton Jeanty shared the backfield for two seasons at Boise State.

Holani led the Broncos with 1,157 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 while Jeanty ran for 821 yards and seven TDs as a true freshman. Their roles were flipped the following year as Jeanty shouldered the load with 1,347 yards and 14 TDs; Holani tallied 748 yards and seven TDs in his final college season.

After Holani headed off to the NFL, Jeanty put together a junior season for the ages in 2024 and led the country in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). The Broncos finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Holani was not selected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He has spent the last two seasons with the Seahawks.

During the 2025 regular season, Holani notched 22 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown. He was also a key special teams player for the Seahawks.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Sunday’s action in the NFL playoffs.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had two total tackles (one for loss) and a sack of Matthew Stafford in a 31-27 home victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Was inactive for the AFC Championship Game due to a quadriceps injury. The Broncos fell at home to the New England Patriots, 10-7.