Former Boise State standout notches fumble recovery in turnover-filled Monday Night Football thriller

The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers combined for eight turnovers in a wild Week 14 Monday Night Football game.

The Eagles turned it over five times — all by quarterback Jalen Hurts — while the Chargers lost two fumbles with a Justin Hebert interception.

Chargers fullback Scott Matlock, a former defensive lineman at Boise State, prevented another turnover with a key third-quarter fumble recovery. Los Angeles went on to punt, but Matlock’s alert play on a Herbert fumble prevented the Eagles from an instant scoring opportunity.

The turnover-filled game appropriately ended on a Hurts red zone interception in overtime, sealing a 22-19 victory for the Chargers.

“I think that that one stinks,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after the game. “That one stinks, and I think at the end of the day we had some turnovers in this game, uncharacteristic of ourselves, and every time it’s going to come down to coaching well enough and executing well enough.”

Added Hurts: “I didn’t play well enough. Too many turnovers. Lots of opportunities, especially when we get on the other side of the 50 (yard line) and I wasn’t able to get us in the box.”

A Boise native, Matlock played for nearby Homedale High School before joining the Broncos in 2018. Matlock received all-Mountain West recognition on the defensive line following each of his final three seasons in Boise and was a sixth-round selection by the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Matlock has played offense, defense and special teams during his time with the Chargers.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season.

John Bates, Washington Commanders: Recorded no stats in a 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 36-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 10 carries for 30 yards and two receptions for eight yards in a 24-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Recorded two total tackles in a 37-9 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recovered a fumble in a 22-19 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had one reception for two yards in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had two receptions for 16 yards and a touchdown and one punt return for nine yards in a 39-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Recorded one total tackle in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.