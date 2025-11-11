Former Boise State standout ties NFL record with two non-offensive touchdowns
DeMarcus Lawrence had a day to remember in the Seattle Seahawks’ 44-22 rout of the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
The former Boise State star defensive end returned two fumbles for touchdowns, tying the NFL record for most non-offensive TDs in a game. Both fumbles were caused by Tyrice Knight.
“You can’t draw that up,” Lawrence told ESPN after the game. “(Knight) did a great job, running the play exactly how coach (Mike) Macdonald drew it up, and I was the lucky recipient of the two forced fumbles. I’ll take it every day.”
Lawrence, a 12-year NFL veteran, doubled his career touchdown total in the win.
Lawrence’s first fumble return of 34 yards put the Seahawks up 14-0 in the opening quarter. He added a 22-yard return touchdown in the second quarter to make it a 28-0 game.
“I couldn’t believe that (Lawrence) got the second one,” Macdonald said. “I was like, ‘Holy crap, it’s him again!’”
Added wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba: “I’m just thankful DeMarcus Lawrence is on my team, honestly. I grew up watching him on the Cowboys, so to have him, it’s an honor, and I still can’t really believe that he’s on my team.”
After spending his first 11 seasons with the Cowboys, Lawrence signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the Seahawks during the offseason.
The Cowboys selected Lawrence in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 10 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Had one reception for six yards in a 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Did not play in a 36-29 loss to the Houston Texans due to injury.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Had seven carries for 31 yards and a touchdown in a 44-22 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 19 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown and three catches for three yards in a 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Returned two fumbles for touchdowns in the victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Lawrence also had four total tackles (one for loss) and half a sack.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in a 25-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had five carries for 25 yards and one reception for four yards in the loss to the Detroit Lions.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had seven receptions for 58 yards in a 30-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Blocked a punt and had one tackle in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.