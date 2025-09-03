Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty to enter 2025 NFL season as Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite
During Mountain West football media days in July, Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson made a prediction about Ashton Jeanty’s rookie season with the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I think he’s going to be not only one of the best football players in the NFL, I believe he’s going to be the Offensive Rookie of the Year,” Danielson told the media in Las Vegas. “But I also believe he’s going to have a huge push for that culture that (head coach Pete) Carroll is developing.”
With the NFL season set to kick off this week, the former Boise State star running back remains the favorite to be the 2025-26 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Jeanty is +250 to win the award, just above Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (+300). Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (+750), Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter (+1000), Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (+1200) and New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (+1400) also have listed odds by FanDuel.
A three-year impact player for Boise State, Jeanty closed his college career with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns. He was voted Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and junior.
In his final season with the Broncos, Jeanty led college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). Boise State finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight MWC title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty, who placed second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Hunter, piled up 1,970 yards after contact during his record-breaking junior season while forcing 164 missed tackles. His 2,601 rushing yards rank second on the FBS all-time single-season rushing list behind Barry Sanders.
The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Jeanty is expected to have a major role in a new-look Raiders offense playing alongside quarterback Geno Smith and second-year star tight end Brock Bowers. The Raiders also have a new offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, who is coming off a national title run as the play-caller for Ohio State.
The Raiders open the 2025 season at 11 a.m. Mountain time on Sunday at the Patriots. The game will air live on CBS.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.