Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty gaining yards through ankle injury

Ashton Jeanty continues to put together strong performances for the Las Vegas Raiders, but the former Boise State star has been unable to match his Week 1 rushing performance.

After running for 102 yards in a Week 1 victory over the Miami Dolphins, Jeanty has 55 carries for 162 yards over the last three games. Jeanty had a season-low 15 carries for 58 yards in Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think we just got to be better, simple as that,” Jeanty told NFL reporters after the game. “Make the plays out there. They’re there. So it starts with us, starts with me. Got to break tackles and just make bigger plays when they’re available.”

Jeanty has still been a major factor in the receiving game. In the loss to the Chiefs, Jeanty had six catches for 68 yards.

For the season, Jeanty has 429 yards of total offense and two touchdowns.

Jeanty suffered an ankle injury in August but was able to return to the field for Week 1. He told reporters after Sunday’s game that the ankle is getting better.

“I’m feeling all right,” Jeanty said. “Just gotta get back to work, keep rehabbing (and) keep making sure … I’m going to continue to keep getting better and stronger. It’s getting stronger, and I feel like I’m going to be 100 percent real soon.”

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates recorded no stats in a 30-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in London.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the fourth straight game, Casey was a healthy scratch as the Broncos fell on the road to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-14.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in a 22-17 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Hassanein was once again inactive as the Lions suffered a 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday Night Football.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani had seven carries for 18 yards and one reception for two yards in a 30-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty had 15 carries for 58 yards and six catches for 68 yards as the Raiders fell to 3-1 with a 30-27 home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence tallied three total tackles (two for loss) in the victory over the Chargers.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir notched seven catches for 82 yards in a 29-26 home loss to the New England Patriots.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner did not record a stat in the Broncos’ loss to the 49ers.