Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty has breakout performance against Houston Texans

The Las Vegas Raiders have been one of the biggest disappointments of the 2025 NFL season.

The franchise reboot with new faces at head coach (Pete Carroll), quarterback (Geno Smith) and running back (Ashton Jeanty) has resulted in a 2-13 overall record. The Raiders and New York Giants — the NFL’s only two-win teams — will meet on Sunday.

Jeanty, who was selected No. 6 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Boise State, had the best game of his young career last weekend against the Houston Texans.

Jeanty ran for 128 yards on 24 carries with a 51-yard touchdown burst while catching a 60-yard touchdown pass as the Raiders suffered a 23-21 road loss.

The 188 yards of total offense were a new career-high for Jeanty.

Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus praised Jeanty for his performance against the Texans.

“Ashton Jeanty has quietly put together a solid season on a struggling Raiders team, and (Sunday) marked one of his best performances to date,” McGuinness wrote. “In addition to a long touchdown run, he also recorded a touchdown reception, which earned a +1.5 PFF grade. That grade resulted from a big catch downfield followed by a broken tackle on his way to the end zone.”

Jeanty has 224 carries for 828 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has been more effective as a receiver, notching 50 catches for 326 yards and five more scores.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 16 of the 2025 NFL season.

John Bates, Washington Commanders: Had one target and no catches in a 29-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 34-20 road victory over the Denver Broncos.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 24 carries for 128 yards and a touchdown and a 60-yard TD reception in a 23-21 loss to the Houston Texans.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had nine total tackles as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a wild Thursday Night Football game in overtime, 38-37.

Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in a 34-17 road victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had one carry for three yards and two catches for nine yards in the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had four receptions for 34 yards in a 23-20 road victory over the Cleveland Browns.

JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Had one total tackle in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

MORE BOISE STATE NEWS & ANALYSIS