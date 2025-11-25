Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty loses offensive coordinator, suffers ankle injury
It’s been a nightmare season for Ashton Jeanty and first-year Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
The Raiders (2-9), who rank 30th in the NFL in total offense and are tied with the New Orleans Saints for last in scoring offense, fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly after Sunday’s non-competitive 24-10 home loss to the Cleveland Browns (3-8).
“It’s a winning formula if you play good defense and you kick the ball well. We’re trying to get that and we just have not captured it, and so this is what this move is about,” Carroll said after the decision.
“I gave Chip a lot of leeway because he’s got an extraordinary background and history, and he had such a phenomenal season coming out of Ohio State last year, so we wanted to give him his due and all that. As we continued to grow and come together, we just couldn’t get there.”
Kelly was unable to maximize Jeanty, a Boise State product who the Raiders selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders rank 31st in rushing offense at 79.5 yards per game.
In 11 games this season, Jeanty has 166 carries for 604 yards (3.6 yards per attempt) with four touchdowns. He has been more effective as a receiver with 37 receptions for 221 yards and four TDs.
Jeanty had one of his better games against the Browns, tallying 108 yards from scrimmage with a receiving touchdown. He suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter that could sideline him for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
“It sounds like there’s a chance that he’ll be okay,” Carroll said.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 12 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: The Commanders had a bye week heading into a home matchup with the Denver Broncos.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 27-24 overtime road win over the Arizona Cardinals.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Suffered a hamstring injury and recorded no stats in a 30-24 road win over the Tennessee Titans.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 17 carries for 50 yards and eight catches for 58 yards and a touchdown in a 24-10 home loss to the Cleveland Browns.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Recorded two total tackles (one for loss) in the road win over the Tennessee Titans.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers had a bye week entering a home matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: The Commanders had a much-needed bye week after suffering six straight losses.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had eight receptions for 110 yards in a 23-19 road loss to the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: The Broncos had a bye week after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs at home in Week 11.