Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty sets Las Vegas Raiders rookie record

The Las Vegas Raiders capped off a disastrous season on Monday by firing first-year head coach Pete Carroll.

The Raiders finished with a 3-14 record and secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, running back Ashton Jeanty still found a way to be productive as a rookie.

The former Boise State star closed his debut NFL season with 266 carries for 975 yards and five touchdowns while catching 55 passes for 346 yards and five more scores. Jeanty’s 1,321 yards from scrimmage are a new rookie franchise record.

“I thought he had a great year,” Carroll said after Sunday’s 14-12 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeanty had a season-high 26 carries for 87 yards in the win.

“I think he maximized the opportunities that he had. He came through in so many ways. It just shows you, not just the toughness, but the endurance, too. He played all year long.”

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 18 of the 2025 NFL season.

John Bates, Washington Commanders: Had two receptions for 13 yards — including a fourth-quarter two-yard touchdown catch — in a 24-17 road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Commanders finished the season with a disappointing 5-12 record after making the NFC championship game last year.

Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 41-7 home victory over the Tennessee Titans that clinched the AFC South title. The Jaguars closed the regular season with a 13-4 record and will host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 26 carries for 87 yards and three receptions for seven yards in a 14-12 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders finished with a 3-14 record and earned the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had one total tackle in a 13-3 road victory over the San Francisco 49ers that clinched the NFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. The Seahawks (14-3) have a bye next week.

Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in a 19-3 road loss to the Denver Broncos. The Chargers wrapped up the regular season with an 11-6 record and will travel to the New England Patriots on Sunday for the AFC Wild Card Round.

Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had one reception for eight yards and one carry for three yards in the road victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: The Bills rested multiple starters during a 35-8 home romp over the New York Jets, including Shakir and quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills (12-5) are the No. 6 overall seed for the AFC playoffs.

JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Recorded no stats in the 19-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Broncos (14-3) are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and have a bye next week.