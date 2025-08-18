Former Boise State star could miss 2025 NFL season
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end Ahmed Hassanein will be sidelined indefinitely due to a pectoral injury he suffered in Saturday’s NFL preseason game against the Miami Dolphins.
The former Boise State star sustained the injury in the third quarter while being blocked on a running play.
“(Hassanein is) going to be down for a while,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said on Monday. “He’s got a pec.”
When asked if Hassanein could miss the entire 2025 season, Campbell said it’s too early to know.
“That’s a good question,” Campbell said. “I don’t have that answer yet.”
The Lions took Hassanein in the sixth round (196th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was the first Egyptian to be selected in the NFL Draft.
Hassanein, who was born in the United States but grew up in Egypt, didn’t begin playing organized football until 2019. He signed with Boise State coming out of Southern California’s Loara High School and broke out during his junior season for the Broncos, recording 53 total tackles and 12.5 sacks.
As a senior, Hassanein tallied 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks as Boise State finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The Broncos had 55 sacks as a team, the most in FBS.
Hassanein was expected to be a depth piece for the Lions this season. The defending NFC North champions are also dealing with injuries to defensive tackles Alim McNeill, Levi Onwuzurike and Mekhi Wingo and defensive end Josh Paschal heading into their Week 1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
“It’s tough when it’s a young guy because … you build so much of what you are, your foundation over your first two years,” Campbell said. “And so to lose half of camp — the good news is (Hassanein) got about half of camp. The bad news is he’s going to miss the rest of that. It’s tough.
“You wish they could be there. I know he does, too, but it is what it is. And the good news with that kid is he’s a grinder. He’s going to do everything it takes, you already know that. He’s going to do everything it takes to heal up, to rehab, to be back.”
Campbell has praised Hassanein throughout preseason camp.
“He is a sponge, he wants to know, he really does and he tries to take what he’s being told,” Campbell said of Hassanein near the beginning of camp. “He tries to think about it and take it to the field and grow. And he really is improving. He’s improving.”