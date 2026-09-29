Former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty part of one of NFL’s biggest early surprises

Ashton Jeanty and the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the surprise stories through three weeks of the 2026 NFL season.

Coming off a 3-14 season that landed them the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Raiders are off to a 3-0 start under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak. Las Vegas opened the year with a home victory over the Miami Dolphins and has banked back-to-back road wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Playing through injury, Jeanty has tallied 303 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns through three games. The former Boise State star suffered an ankle injury during the preseason but was able to return for Week 1.

“All the guys are sore, nobody’s 100 percent,” Kubiak said on Monday. “That’s part of the NFL. You’ve got to play through it, and Ashton’s done a great job of playing through it.”

Jeanty notched 19 carries for 56 yards and three receptions for 37 yards in Sunday’s 35-27 win over the Saints and head coach Kellen Moore.

Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season.

John Bates, tight end, Washington Commanders

Bates had one reception for nine yards in the Commanders’ 33-31 upset victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Kage Casey, offensive line, Denver Broncos

For the third straight game, Casey was a healthy scratch as the Broncos erased a 16-point halftime deficit in a 30-26 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

Ezra Cleveland, offensive line, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cleveland started at left guard in a 35-6 rout of the New England Patriots.

Ahmed Hassanein, defensive line, Detroit Lions

Hassanein was once again inactive as the Lions improved to 2-1 with a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets.

George Holani, running back, Seattle Seahawks

Holani tallied five receptions for 48 yards, three carries for 10 yards and one tackle in the Seahawks’ 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders.

Ashton Jeanty, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty had 19 carries for 56 yards and three receptions for 37 yards as the Raiders took down the New Orleans Saints on the road, 35-27.

DeMarcus Lawrence, edge rusher, Seattle Seahawks

Lawrence piled up five total tackles (one for loss) in the loss to the Washington Commanders.

Khalil Shakir, wide receiver, Buffalo Bills

Shakir had one reception for six yards in a 24-16 win over the struggling Los Angeles Chargers.

JL Skinner, safety, Denver Broncos

Skinner recorded one tackle in the victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.