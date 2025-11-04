Former Boise State star scores first NFL touchdown
Scott Matlock has done a little bit of everything during his three years with the Los Angeles Chargers.
From the defensive line to special teams to fullback, the former Boise State standout has proven to be a valuable contributor in all three phases for the Chargers.
On Sunday, Matlock scored his first NFL touchdown, catching a two-yard pass from star quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers went on to defeat the Tennessee Titans, 27-20.
A Boise native, Matlock played for nearby Homedale High School before joining the Broncos in 2018. Matlock received all-Mountain West recognition on the defensive line following each of his final three seasons in Boise and was a sixth-round selection by the Chargers in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Matlock recorded 15 total tackles as a rookie and blossomed into one of head coach Jim Harbaugh’s favorite players last season as the Chargers made the playoffs.
“He’s just all about his business, all about the work, all about the team,” Harbaugh previously said of Matlock. “A lot of what he does, like a lot of leaders, it’s not about what they say, it’s about what they do.”
In eight games this season, the 6-foot-4, 296-pound Matlock has two receptions for three yards. He is primarily used as a blocker in the Chargers’ physical offensive attack.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Had two catches for 20 yards in a 38-14 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 30-29 overtime victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Had two kick returns for 29 yards in the victory over the Washington Commanders.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 13 carries for 42 yards and five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had two total tackles and half a sack in the victory over the Washington Commanders.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Had a two-yard touchdown reception in a 27-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had one carry for no gain in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had eight catches for 43 yards in a 28-21 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Had one total tackle in an 18-15 victory over the Houston Texans.