Former Boise State star waived by Detroit Lions with injury settlement
The Detroit Lions waived former Boise State defensive end Ahmed Hassanein with an injury settlement on Tuesday.
Hassanein, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Lions, suffered a pectoral injury during a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. The injury could sideline Hassanein for most of the 2025 season.
“It’s tough when it’s a young guy because … you build so much of what you are, your foundation over your first two years,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Hassanein after the Dolphins game. “And so to lose half of camp — the good news is (Hassanein) got about half of camp. The bad news is he’s going to miss the rest of that. It’s tough.
“You wish they could be there. I know he does, too, but it is what it is. And the good news with that kid is he’s a grinder. He’s going to do everything it takes, you already know that. He’s going to do everything it takes to heal up, to rehab, to be back.”
If Hassanein clears waivers, he could return to the Lions later this season.
A sixth-round pick (No. 196 overall), Hassanein was the first Egyptian to be selected in the NFL Draft.
Hassanein, who was born in the United States but grew up in Egypt, didn’t begin playing organized football until 2019. He broke out during his junior season with Boise State, tallying 53 total tackles and 12.5 sacks.
As a senior, Hassanein recorded 48 total tackles and 9.5 sacks as the Broncos finished 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Boise State compiled 55 sacks as a team, the most in FBS.
Broncos head coach Spencer Danielson spoke about NFL cutdown day during his Tuesday media availability.
“I don’t watch a lot of NFL games, I’ve been open about that. I do love watching our players who have played here, because those are like my sons and I love them dearly,” Danielson said. “We’ve obviously had some of our former players get hurt early on in the preseason. It just breaks your heart because you know who they are as people, you know how much they put into it. And when someone gets waived or cut or doesn’t make the team, it breaks your heart because I know the work they put in, I know the type of young men they are.
“But I also believe that God never says ‘Oops,’ and there will be another door open for them somewhere. I will definitely be paying attention to it, and however it goes, I’m going to make sure I hit those kids up.”