‘He’s got all the God-given ability in the world;’ Las Vegas Raiders linebacker on Ashton Jeanty
Ashton Jeanty is already turning heads in preseason camp for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The former Boise State star running back has flashed his speed and power in the lead-up to the Raiders’ Thursday, Aug. 7 preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
“Ashton has his own unique style,” Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said earlier this week. “I don’t think we’re going to ever coach that out of him. I think he’s amazing after contact and that’s probably one of his biggest strengths. So our job right now is just getting him lined up, having him understand what our offense, what our scheme is and then let him go in terms of his running style.”
The Raiders selected the 5-foot-8, 208-pound Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jeanty is part of a franchise reboot that includes new faces at head coach (Pete Carroll), quarterback (Geno Smith) and offensive coordinator.
“He’s got all the God-given ability in the world,” Raiders linebacker Devin White said of Jeanty. “He can stop on a dime out (of) the backfield running routes, he can run in between the tackles and he knows how to stick his foot in the ground and go. He had a big run the other day, and he’s so little that you just see him just pop out and you’re like, ‘Gah-lee.’”
“I love competing against him. When we did one-on-ones, I went with him every rep. I didn’t want nobody else.”
Jeanty was dominant during his three seasons at Boise State, recording with 750 carries for 4,769 yards and 56 total touchdowns. He ran for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior and finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Travis Hunter.
The Broncos went 12-2 overall and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
Jeanty played sparingly on special teams at Boise State, but the Raiders could use him as a kick returner.
“Jeanty is doing great for us," special teams coordinator Tom McMahon said. "He’s a natural catcher, which is the most important thing. You’ve got to have the ball first, but he’s got really, really good run skill. He’s just got an ability to square all defenders up. ... When you can square somebody up, you can beat them both ways. He’s been impressive, and he acts like a rookie and he works like a rookie. So, to me, that’s straight respect for the vets, too.”