How did former Boise State stars perform in Week 2 of NFL season?
It was a relatively slow Week 2 for Boise State alumni during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Khalil Shakir had just one catch for 12 yards as the Buffalo Bills routed the New York Jets while the Las Vegas Raiders struggled to get the running game going for the second straight week in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ashton Jeanty finished with 11 carries for 43 yards in a 20-9 defeat on Monday Night Football.
“We’re just getting started (with Jeanty),” Raiders head coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “He’s breaking into the NFL. He’s figuring it out. He’ll get more carries. We have to run the ball more effectively.”
In his NFL debut, Jeanty had 19 carries for 38 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots.
During his junior season at Boise State, Jeanty led college football in carries (374), rushing yards (2,601) and rushing touchdowns (29). Boise State finished 12-2 overall, won a second straight Mountain West title and reached the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
The Raiders selected Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Started at tight end in a 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Bates earned a pass blocking grade of 75.3 from Pro Football Focus.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard and played all 71 snaps in a 31-27 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland received an overall PFF grade of 78.5, the highest mark among Jaguars offensive players. Through two games, Jacksonville is averaging an NFL-best 169.5 rushing yards per game.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Returned five kickoffs for 133 yards and recovered a kickoff in the end zone for his first career touchdown in a 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 11 carries for 43 yards in a 20-9 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Started at defensive end and had three total tackles and a quarterback hurry against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Played 27 offensive snaps and seven special teams snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders. Matlock earned a pass blocking grade of 82.3 from PFF.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Played 16 offensive snaps and 11 special teams snaps against the Green Bay Packers.
John Ojukwu, Tennessee Titans: Did not appear in a 33-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Caught one pass for 12 yards in a 30-10 victory over the New York Jets.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Played 23 special teams snaps and recorded a tackle on the opening kickoff in a 29-28 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Cedrick Wilson Jr., New Orleans Saints: Did not appear in a 26-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.