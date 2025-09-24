How did former Boise State stars perform in Week 3 of NFL season?
Through three weeks, the Las Vegas Raiders have been unable to create running room for former Boise State star Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty, last year’s Heisman Trophy runner-up to Travis Hunter, has 47 carries for 144 yards (3.1 yards per carry) and one touchdown during his rookie season. He ran for a career-high 63 yards on 17 carries in last week’s 41-24 loss to the Washington Commanders.
The Raiders rank 30th in rushing yards per game (72.3) and 26th in scoring offense (17.7 points per game).
Quarterback Geno Smith believes Jeanty and the running game will get going before long.
“Just sticking with it,” Smith said after Sunday’s loss. “It’s not college — I mean, that’s the reality. It’s a big boy league, and it’s going to be tough every week. There are no cupcakes. There are no lollypops. It’s big boy football, week in and week out. We’ve got to help him all around him. We’ve got to be better so that he can go out there and show what he can do, because he can do it.
“He showed it in the NFL. He can do it. He’s running guys over, making guys miss. We’ve just got to open up space for him. I’ve got to get some better checks, get some better run calls, so that he can go out there and showcase what he’s capable of.”
The Commanders have two Boise State alumni: tight end John Bates and running back Jeremy McNichols.
McNichols finished with four carries for 78 yards, including a 60-yard touchdown run. Bates, one of the top run blocking tight ends in the NFL, missed the game due to a groin injury.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said it “wasn’t easy” to create a game plan without Bates.
“He’s a big part of what we do in the run game and has really helped us be successful there,” Kingsbury said. “To have a guy at the point of attack that we feel is pretty dominant like him and not be able to game plan with him makes it tough.”
Here is how former Boise State players fared during Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season.
John Bates, Washington Commanders: Did not play in a 41-24 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars: Started at left guard in a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans.
George Holani, Seattle Seahawks: Had 10 carries for 27 yards and two receptions for 15 yards in a 44-13 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders: Had 17 carries for a career-high 63 yards in the loss to the Washington Commanders.
DeMarcus Lawrence, Seattle Seahawks: Had two total tackles in the victory over the New Orleans Saints.
Scott Matlock, Los Angeles Chargers: Recorded no stats in a 23-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.
Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders: Had four carries for 78 yards and a touchdown in the victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
John Ojukwu, Tennessee Titans: Saw action at right tackle in 41-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills: Had four catches for 45 yards and a touchdown in a 31-21 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
JL Skinner, Denver Broncos: Recovered a fumble and had one tackle in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cedrick Wilson Jr., New Orleans Saints: Did not appear in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks.